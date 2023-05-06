Queen Letizia defies expectations in punchy peplum dress for the King’s coronation

The Spanish royal’s coronation outfit will be burned in our brains for quite some time

Queen Letizia of Spain joined members of the British royal family as they marked a milestone moment in history, on 6 May 2023. In a ceremony rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry, King Charles III was crowned sovereign alongside his wife Queen Camilla. The Archbishop of Canterbury presided over the service, which was additionally broadcast live on television.

The Spanish monarch, who maintains a close relationship with King Charles and Queen Camilla, brought her fashion A-game for the momentous event, which was held in Westminster Abbey.

WATCH: CORONATION DAY is here!

The royal delighted international crowds as she arrived at Westminster wearing a punchy pink dress. Featuring a long-sleeve top with peplum detailing, intricate lace panels, button-down detailing, long sleeves, and a matching midi skirt boasting the same Barbiecore-inspired hue, Letizia's look exuded elegance and can be considered one of her most modish looks to date.

Carefully abiding by the coronation dress codes, the Spanish queen slipped into a pair of vibrant pink slingback heels for an extra-dressy touch and carried her daytime essentials in a petite fuchsia purse.

© Getty King Felipe VI of Spain and Queen Letizia of Spain attend the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla

She wore her silky chocolate locks tied back and held into place by a mesmerising oval hat in neutral colour with ink netting and debuted a glowing beauty blend. A honied skin tone, a pink lip, a dusting of rosy blush, and a defined brow highlighted her striking facial features. A pair of glittering disco-ball earrings crafted from diamonds dazzled under her pristine-styled hairdo.

© Getty The royal rocked a bright pink look with lace detailing

The royal was joined by her husband King Felipe VI of Spain who looked incredibly smart in traditional military uniform.

Queen Letizia was joined at the coronation by the Princess of Wales – her style twin. The two royals are known to share fashion tricks and tips, often mirroring one another’s style for public outings.

© Getty King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain arrived ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey

Prior to the coronation, Queen Letizia stepped to attend a lunch for a representation of the World of Letters to mark the presentation of the Miguel de Cervantes Prize for Literature in the Spanish Language.

The occasion saw the beloved royal slip into a printed frock that was reminiscent of one belonging to the British princess. Queen Letizia, 51, sported Lady Pipa’s ‘Antonia’ dress that featured long balloon sleeves, a V-neckline, a midi eighties-style silhouette, ruched detailing down the front of the garment and a ditsy animal print in a rose hue.

MORE: Queen Letizia channels Princess Kate in super shoppable dress

The number closely resembled one previously worn by Princess Kate. Back in 2022, the royal visited The Bahamas alongside husband Prince William. During a visit to Daystar Evangelical Church, the mother-of-three wore a pale pink Rixo dress boasting a striking zebra print, a classic collar, a nipped-in waistline, long sleeves and a thick band that modestly hugged the waist.

Don't want to miss a story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration.