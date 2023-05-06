Why Prince Harry isn’t wearing military uniform for the King’s coronation

Prince Harry will join his family later today to attend the King’s coronation. The Duke of Sussex is set to reunite with his brother Prince William at the event, but it has been revealed that the royal will not be donning traditional military uniform for the highly anticipated occasion.

This is because Prince Harry will not have any formal role at the coronation, as Buckingham Palace has confirmed. Having stepped down as a senior royal, the Duke of Sussex was denied the chance to don his military uniform. Harry and Meghan made the decision back in January 2020 and announced the news via social media.

Before stepping down, Prince Harry previously wore uniforms to mark his former positions as Captain General of the Royal Marines, Honorary Air Force Commandant of the Royal Air Force Base Honington, and honorary Commodore-in-Chief of the Royal Navy’s Small Ships and Diving Operations.

The Duke of York is also expected to be dressed in non-military attire, most probably a classic suit. The late monarch's second son stepped down from his royal duties in 2019 owing to his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein. A royal source told HELLO! that it was a "personal decision by the Duke," adding: "He discussed with the Queen and the Prince of Wales and other members of the family, but it was a personal decision."

Ahead of his legal settlement, his mother the Queen stripped him of all of his honorary military roles, including Colonel of the Grenadier Guards, and he gave up his HRH style.

As both Dukes are no longer working royals, they will not perform any duties for the coronation. They will still, however, attend the service at Westminster Abbey that will oversee the crowning of the new monarch.

Harry and Andrew will not be included in the procession as the newly-crowned King and Queen depart Westminster Abbey in the Gold State Coach to travel back to Buckingham Palace after the service.

It will mark the first time the Duke of Sussex has been seen publicly with his family since the late Queen Elizabeth II's funeral last September, and since he made a number of shocking claims about Charles, Camilla, and the Prince and Princess of Wales in his tell-all memoir, which was published in January.

The Duchess of Sussex will not be in attendance at the coronation, instead remaining home in Montecito where she will be celebrating Prince Archie's fourth birthday.

