Princess Charlene is a vision in unique waterfall trouser co-ord for King Charles' pre-coronation reception

Prince Albert II's wife was the only royal not wearing a dress for the occasion

Princess Charlene of Monaco is no stranger to a chic trouser suit, and her latest look for the pre-coronation reception had a special twist.

The royal looked incredible in the baby blue waterfall co-ord which featured a one-shoulder design, draping to the floor beautifully.

The gorgeous trouser suit looked so regal with its sparkling embellishments, and Princess Charlene rounded off the glamorous look with a pair of Manolo Blahnik silver heels and a matching box clutch bag.

The mother-of-two let the co-ord do the talking with minimal jewellery, opting simply for a pair of sparkling silver earrings.

Princess Charlene smiled for the cameras alongside her husband Prince Albert II, who wore a navy suit with a white shirt and a baby blue tie to match his wife's outfit.

The couple was amongst other European royals arriving at Buckingham Palace for the pre-coronation reception, with Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark and his wife Crown Princess Mary also among the guests, as well as King Felipe of Spain and his wife Queen Letizia, who dazzled royal fans in a Victoria Beckham green dress.

Princess Charlene has previously been seen in a similar style to her pre-coronation ensemble, when the royal stunned in a pastel blue jumpsuit for the Monaco Grand Prix in May 2022.

© Getty Princess Charlene and Prince Albert of Monaco

The coronation events will continue throughout the weekend, with the official coronation ceremony taking place at Westminster Abbey, where King Charles will be officially crowned sovereign alongside his wife, Queen Consort Camilla.

A special coronation concert will follow on Sunday 7 May, which will be held at Windsor Castle. Several royal family members will be in attendance, and Prince William is expected to make a speech in honour of his father, King Charles.

