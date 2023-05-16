Princess Kate brightens up Bath in the brightest blazer and fitted trousers

The Princess of Wales was a vision in sunshine yellow as she attended a Dame Kelly Holmes Trust event

The Princess of Wales made a poignant trip to Bath on Tuesday in light of Mental Health Awareness month, bringing the sunshine in one of the boldest ensembles we've ever seen her wear.

Princess Catherine, 41, spent time with members of the Dame Kelly Holmes Trust, meeting with young people the charity supports and exploring ways they have learned to better express their emotions, build resilience, and promote positive mental health and wellbeing.

WATCH: Princess Kate steps out in Bath rocking the brightest blazer

Brightening up Bath, the wife of Prince William was immaculately dressed for the occasion as she stepped out in a marigold-yellow blazer and crisp white cigarette pants.

© Getty Dame Kelly was on hand to give the Princess a tour of the facility

Princess Kate's eclectic ensemble comprised of a cream ribbed top tucked into her silhouette-skimming trousers, which she made casual with her much-loved £120 Veja trainers.

© Getty Kate met with some of the young people that the charity supports

The royal was every inch a Princess as she let her famous brunette tresses fall past her shoulders in tumbling curls, highlighting her ageless glow with a rose-tinted blush, lashings of mascara and a peachy-toned lipstick.

GET THE LOOK

It seems the Princess of Wales took style notes from the late Queen Elizabeth II's wardrobe with her head-turning yellow ensemble. Her Majesty was known for her rainbow wardrobe, with her bold outfits and technicolour tailoring becoming synonymous with her 70-year reign.

The Queen's daughter-in-law, the Duchess of Edinburgh, once made a rare comment about the Queen's fashion choices during ITV's documentary Our Queen at Ninety.

"Don't forget that when she turns up somewhere, the crowds are two, three, four, ten, 15 deep, and someone wants to be able to say they saw a bit of the Queen's hat as she went past," Sophie explained. "She needs to stand out for people to be able to say 'I saw the Queen'."

Royal fans certainly wouldn't miss Princess Kate in a crowd if she was wearing her sunshine-yellow ensemble. Inspired by the royal's bold approach to spring dressing? Shop your own mustard-hued outerwear and level up your wardrobe this season.

Double Olympic gold medallist Dame Kelly founded her national youth development organisation on the belief that every young person needs a champion.

It pairs world-class athletes with youngsters, who may have a lack confidence or other issues, so the sportsmen or women can pass on their winning mindset and help the school children develop the skills and confidence they need to succeed in life.

© Getty Zara McDermott joined Princess Kate and Dame Kelly

Kate arrived at the charity’s base in Bath and will spend time with students from St Katherine’s School, from nearby Bristol, who are taking part in the On Track To Achieve programme, delivered by their athlete mentor, Paralympic gold medallist Liz Johnson.

© Getty The Princess proved to be a big hit at the Dame Kelly Holmes Trust in Bath

The royal, never afraid to get involved, joined the all-female group of mostly year seven and eight pupils in a warming up exercise.

