Princess Kate steps out of a fairytale in billowing Cinderella dress and the Queen's diamonds

The Princess of Wales made an impromptu appearance at the Eurovision Song Contest

The Princess of Wales was a vision of ethereal beauty when she made a surprise appearance at the Eurovision Song Contest on Saturday night.

While Princess Catherine, 41, didn't make the journey to the final at Liverpool's M&S Bank arena, the royal did deliver an unexpected instrumental piano performance, which was played in the opening sequence. Take a look at her shining moment on the keys in the clip below...

WATCH: Princess Kate shows off her piano skills in rare performance

Looking breathtaking as she played in the Crimson Drawing Room of Windsor Castle, the wife of Prince William donned a beguiling blue gown by one of her most-loved designers, Jenny Packham.

Princess Kate wore the label's 'Marlowe One-Shoulder Gown' which featured a goddess-like asymmetrical neckline, a waist-cinching bejewelled bodice and a billowing chiffon skirt which pooled around the royal's feet as she took a seat at the piano.

© Alex Bramall Princess Kate could be seen performing in the Crimson Drawing Room of Windsor Castle

The royal's brunette tresses were styled in a side parting and swept over her shoulder in tumbling curls.

Paying homage to the late Queen Elizabeth II through her accessories, the Princess of Wales stunned in the Queen Mother 'Sapphire & Diamond Fringe Earrings,' which were deemed part of the late monarch's personal jewellery collection.

© Alex Bramall The royal wore a blue evening gown by Jenny Packham

The Princess is no stranger to a breathtaking style moment, but her impromptu piano performance during the Eurovision Song Contest was dubbed by some royal fashion fans as her "best outfit yet".

Taking to Instagram to reflect on the royal's scene-stealing moment, one fan wrote: "I can’t imagine how beautifully that gown moves if all we’ve seen is it stationary. This gets my vote for what I hope she wears to a tiara event later this year. I would love to see the whole look completely glammed up!"

© Instagram The Princess of Wales beamed in behind-the-scenes footage captured from her piano performance

"Very pretty draping and I love how it looks seated at the piano" added another fan, while a third commented: "One of her best looks ever! Love everything about it. The whole scene with her at a piano in a dreamy dress was like something out of a fairytale."

The royal's fairytale gown in a cobalt blue hue was also a touching nod to Ukraine, who were proudly crowned last year's winners but could not host this year's competition due to ongoing conflicts.

GET THE LOOK

The instrumental piano performance given by the Princess was composed by Joe Price and Kojo Samuelm, and accompanied Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra.

Following Kate's performance, the official Twitter account for the Prince and Princess of Wales tweeted: "A #Eurovision surprise. A pleasure to join Kalush Orchestra in a special performance of last year’s winning @eurovision entry. Enjoy the show, Liverpool."

