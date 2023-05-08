7 Kate Middleton-worthy powder blue blazers to shop this summer

The Princess of Wales wowed fans in her statement blue blazer

For those more casual royal engagements, it’s becoming clear Princess Kate has a go-to outfit that nails it every time.

Attending the Coronation Big Lunch on Sunday, the Princess of Wales stepped out wearing a relaxed fit blazer with tailored black trousers and white Veja trainers - and we’ve previously seen her in a very similar ensemble.

From white bouclé styles to relaxed fit pieces in caramel shades, Kate loves a blazer and this time she caused a stir in a stunning powder blue hue.

The Hollie blazer from Reiss is made from a luxury linen blend - a cooling, lightweight fabric that’s perfect for the spring/summer season. It features a double-breasted design with mottled buttons down the front and on the cuffs.

Retailing for £298, it’s available in sizes 4-18 and can be worn as a statement piece like Kate or paired with the matching wide-leg trousers for a full power suit.

Kate styled hers with LK Bennett cigarette trousers and Veja Esplar metallic trainers - a combination we previously saw back in February. She completed the look with Annoushka pearl drop earrings, glowing makeup and a bouncy blow-dry.

Thousands of street parties were held across the country this weekend, with people encouraged to come together for a Coronation Big Lunch. By bringing neighbours, communities and the nation together in celebration, the aim was to help people make new connections and friends where they live, raising community spirits as part of the historic occasion.

Princess Kate’s appearance alongside her husband Prince William was a surprise to royal fans, who weren’t expecting the couple to attend. They delighted members of the public as they greeted them on The Long Walk.

Love Kate’s baby blue blazer as much as we do? Scroll on to shop the best lookalikes.

