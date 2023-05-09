Princess Kate recycles famous dress for romantic outing with Prince William

The Princess of Wales looked incredible in a power blue Elie Saab ensemble

The Prince and Princess of Wales surprised guests at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday when they made an unexpected appearance at King Charles' garden party - and Princess Catherine looked utterly breathtaking.

Recycling one of her most famous outfits formerly worn to Ascot in 2019, the Princess looked stunning in a coordinating blouse and skirt designed by Elie Saab, which she paired with a fabulous Philip Treacy hat. Bringing the sunshine to an overcast May day, the royal looked picture-perfect in her powder blue ensemble.

The Princess of Wales' garden party outfit in detail

Complete with a bespoke 'Macramé Pussy Bow Blouse, and 'Embroidered Tulle Skirt' from the coveted Lebanese designer's Resort 2019 collection, the royal mother-of-three's silhouette-skimming gown was the perfect choice for a spring day.

Prince William looked equally suave in a morning suit and top hat.

Princess Kate styled her chocolate brown tresses in neat chignon, which was perfectly coiffed beneath her pastel blue headwear. As for accessories, the elegant royal donned an impressive set of glittering diamonds, including her priceless sapphire and diamond engagement ring which formerly belonged to the late Princess Diana.

The couple mingled with around 8,000 guests at the palace, with a military band playing background music. Guests enjoyed cups of tea, sandwiches and slices of cake, while taking a stroll around the gardens.

Garden parties have been held at Buckingham Palace since the 1860s when Queen Victoria began what were known as "breakfasts", although they took place in the afternoon.

The Prince and Princess of Wales' surprise outing comes after a busy weekend of events in light of King Charles III's coronation.

The radiant royal recycled one of her most famous dresses

As expected, Princess Kate's sartorial elegance reigned supreme across the schedule of events. From her bespoke Alexander McQueen silk gown to her red hot power suit and linen Reiss blazer, the royal's unrivalled wardrobe didn't fail to impress.

While the royal didn't get her highly-anticipated tiara moment during the coronation, Princess Kate did don a glittering bespoke headpiece made in a collaboration between milliner Jess Collett and Alexander McQueen.

Sweetly, Princess Charlotte matched her mother in a custom Alexander McQueen look, too – a dress and cape in ivory silk crepe with ivory satin stitch embroidery featuring rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock motifs.

The Princess of Wales' most stylish moments over the coronation weekend

© Getty Princess Kate dazzled at the coronation in a custom Alexander McQueen gown

© Getty Kate wore an embellished headpiece by Alexander McQueen

© Getty Princess Kate looked fabulous in red to attend an engagement in Soho ahead of the coronation celebrations

© Getty Princess Kate looked lovely in a red Alexander McQueen suit at the coronation concert

© WPA Pool The Princess of Wales rocked a Reiss blazer during a surprise walkabout on the Long Walk near Windsor Castle

The Princess wore skinny cargo pants from G-Star Raw during the Big Help Out on Monday

