Remember Princess Kate’s white Self Portrait blazer dress? We’ve found the perfect lookalike

When Princess Kate first debuted her white Self Portrait blazer dress in September 2021, royal fashion fans couldn’t get enough of the look.

The Princess of Wales wore the elegant tailored midi dress to a reception evening celebrating the publication of her photography book Hold Still, and she was clearly equally enamoured, wearing it for a second time at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Party at the Palace the following year.

Princess Kate wears Self Portrait to celebrate the publication of her photography book Hold Still

Cut from bouclé, chiffon and fine lace, at first glance it appears to be a matching blazer and midi skirt, but it’s actually one item. Designed with a long sleeved bodice that falls to a pleated midi skirt, it comes complete with a self fabric belt and two pockets.

The Self Portrait dress is definitely an investment piece, retailing for £420 at Selfridges, but if you want to get the look for less, Anthropologie just dropped a very similar style for a fraction of the price.

The white midi dress by New York brand Hutch features a trending sleeveless belted blazer and a stunning tulle skirt. The design is perfect for more formal occasions this summer. It costs £220 and is available in sizes 6-16.

Kate styled her dress with delicate silver jewellery and fresh-faced makeup. In 2021, she wore her hair up, while for the Queen's Jubilee it was styled to one side in loose waves.

© Chris Jackson Princess Kate wears the Self Portrait for the second time at the Jubilee Party at the Palace

It’s certainly not Princess Kate's only piece from Self Portrait. The 41-year-old royal wore an almost identical blazer dress in cream to visit the London headquarters of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists in April 2022.

Princess Kate wears a similar Self Portrait dress in London

Recently, the wife of Prince William also donned a gorgeous cobalt blue dress by the brand for the pre-coronation reception at Buckingham Palace. The original piece features a plunging keyhole neckline and a high leg-split, but it appears that Kate altered the dress to reflect a more modest look for the royal-studded event the night before the historic ceremony.

Princess Kate wears Self Portrait in the Bahamas

Back in 2019, she even chose the London-based label to wear on her royal tour of the Caribbean, stepping out in a stunning mint green midi dress for her first set of engagements in the Bahamas.

NOW SHOP

12 chic blazer dresses to wear this season - it's official, tuxedo dresses are trending

7 Princess Kate-worthy powder blue blazers to shop this summer

7 things Princess Kate loves that you can buy on Amazon