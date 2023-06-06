Duchess Sophie looks angelic in perfect summer dress and wedged heels

Prince Edward’s wife looked radiant as she interacted with children during the outing

On Tuesday, the Duchess of Edinburgh paid a visit to Christopher's, a Shooting Star Children's Hospice in Guildford. The royal turned out a heavenly look for the touching occasion, which involved interacting with young children and planting trees at the centre.

Duchess Sophie wowed in white as she stepped out in an ivory frock featuring a longline skirt, a raw hemline and a high neckline. She layered a chic black jacket (how very Chanel) over the number and completed her attire with some classic white and beige wedged heels.

WATCH: Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie beam with pride as Lady Louise Windsor rides on carriage

A star adorned her collarless outerwear piece, and she clasped a monochrome clutch bag in her hand. A sprinkling of delicate gold jewels elevated her summer-ready ensemble.

© Getty Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, Patron, during her visit to Christopher's, a Shooting Star Children's Hospice

Sophie wore her blonde hair down loose with a slightly off-centre parting. She opted for a natural makeup palette featuring a honied skin tone, a dusting of blush and a subtle glossy lip.

© Getty The royal looked wonderful in a white frock

The royal even channelled Barbiecore, this season’s hottest trend thanks to Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig, with her choice of nail polish. A hot pink pedicure was a playful spin on her neutral aesthetic.

© Getty Sophie interacted with children and pups during her wholesome outing

In terms of jewellery, Prince Edward’s wife wore her silver eternity ring – a sweet nod to her husband.

© Getty Prince Edward's wife stepped out in summery wedges

Fans adored the royal’s latest look. To say it was a success is something of an understatement. “She’s gorgeous,” one user wrote via Twitter, as another commented: “HRH was stunning today.” A third added: “A beautiful royal lady,” and a fourth said: “I have been waiting for this all day!”

© Getty She wore a fun, dotty clutch bag

Sophie’s putting comes just a week after her latest public appearance. Last Tuesday, the royal wowed in a ballgown, stepping out at the Oscar Foundation ball in her figure-hugging formalwear.

© Getty A hot pink pedi topped off her summer-ready aesthetic

The Duchess chose the Emilio Pucci one-shoulder piece from her recycled Royal wardrobe - a number which dates back around 10 years, since Sophie originally wore the dress in 2013.

The red lace gown is full-length and features an asymmetric neckline with a neutral underlay. The Duchess teamed the look with stacks of her favourite Halcyon Days bangles and some pretty drop earrings - and styled her blonde hair in pretty curls.

© Getty When it comes to everyday outfits, Sophie reigns supreme

Sophie is patron of the Oscar foundation, an organisation based in India which champions sports for development initiatives. The charity uses the power of football to encourage children to stay in school and equip them with skills to make them resilient and future ready.

As a nod to the cause, the royal added an Indian dupatta scarf to her look - draping it over her shoulder.

Best white occasionwear dresses to shop:

Karen Millen cape embellished dress Karen Millen's embellished cape dress is just the gown to stun in! Adorned with glistening sequins and beads, this floor-sweeping gown gives ethereal vibes while the cape adds drama.

£279.30 at Karen Millen

Alie Street Beatrice lace dress Flaring out at the hem, this Alie Street maxi dress features delicate lace and a boat neckline for a simple, minimal - yet pretty - look. £299 at John Lewis

Needle & Thread sequin ankle gown Taking inspiration from the 40s, this intricately embellished gown is packed with delicate sequins and scallop shapes, creating the most beautifully textured dress.

£850 at Needle & Thread

River Island bardot dress River Island's bardot-design dress is sexy yet demure, with drape shoulders and a satin finish to amp the drama. £90 at River Island

Coast lace dress Coast's lace detailed dress will see you through christenings, the races and all your summer events. With a lace top and circular skirt, wear with contrasting navy or add polka dot details for a spot of fun. £104.25 at Coast

Club L white cape dress Follow the coronation lead and opt for a white cape dress - this Club L London maxi has a bodycon aesthetic with a statement cape. £75 at Club L London

Rixo sequin white dress We're head over heels for Rixo's ivory sequin gown, covered in embellishment and with a figure-skimming, bias-cut skirt. £475 at Rixo

Mint Velvet feather-trimmed ivory dress It's all about the feather trim with Mint Velvet's feather-accented midi dress. The figure-skimming cut is forever flattering too. £199 at Mint Velvet

Don't want to miss a story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration.