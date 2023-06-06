Duchess Sophie looks angelic in perfect summer dress and wedged heels

On Tuesday, the Duchess of Edinburgh paid a visit to Christopher's, a Shooting Star Children's Hospice in Guildford. The royal turned out a heavenly look for the touching occasion, which involved interacting with young children and planting trees at the centre.
Duchess Sophie wowed in white as she stepped out in an ivory frock featuring a longline skirt, a raw hemline and a high neckline. She layered a chic black jacket (how very Chanel) over the number and completed her attire with some classic white and beige wedged heels.
A star adorned her collarless outerwear piece, and she clasped a monochrome clutch bag in her hand. A sprinkling of delicate gold jewels elevated her summer-ready ensemble.
Sophie wore her blonde hair down loose with a slightly off-centre parting. She opted for a natural makeup palette featuring a honied skin tone, a dusting of blush and a subtle glossy lip.
The royal even channelled Barbiecore, this season’s hottest trend thanks to Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig, with her choice of nail polish. A hot pink pedicure was a playful spin on her neutral aesthetic.
In terms of jewellery, Prince Edward’s wife wore her silver eternity ring – a sweet nod to her husband.
Fans adored the royal’s latest look. To say it was a success is something of an understatement. “She’s gorgeous,” one user wrote via Twitter, as another commented: “HRH was stunning today.” A third added: “A beautiful royal lady,” and a fourth said: “I have been waiting for this all day!”
Sophie’s putting comes just a week after her latest public appearance. Last Tuesday, the royal wowed in a ballgown, stepping out at the Oscar Foundation ball in her figure-hugging formalwear.
The Duchess chose the Emilio Pucci one-shoulder piece from her recycled Royal wardrobe - a number which dates back around 10 years, since Sophie originally wore the dress in 2013.
The red lace gown is full-length and features an asymmetric neckline with a neutral underlay. The Duchess teamed the look with stacks of her favourite Halcyon Days bangles and some pretty drop earrings - and styled her blonde hair in pretty curls.
Sophie is patron of the Oscar foundation, an organisation based in India which champions sports for development initiatives. The charity uses the power of football to encourage children to stay in school and equip them with skills to make them resilient and future ready.
As a nod to the cause, the royal added an Indian dupatta scarf to her look - draping it over her shoulder.
