Duchess Sophie defies expectations in angelic midi dress for poignant meeting

The Duchess of Edinburgh wore a stunning Beulah dress overseas in Iraq

The Duchess of Edinburgh headed overseas this week to meet with the President and First Lady of Iraq, engaging in important discussions on Iraq’s National Action Plan for women's peace security.

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that the Duchess (formerly the Countess of Wessex) continues to champion the survivors of conflict-related sexual violence during her trip abroad. The mother-of-two has already spent two days in Baghdad, where she heard about the challenges facing Iraqi women and girls, and the ongoing work to protect and promote their rights.

© PA The Duchess of Edinburgh was recieved by the President and First Lady of Iraq

In light of her poignant trip, the wife of Prince Edward made sure her unrivalled wardrobe travelled with her. Duchess Sophie looked effortlessly elegant for her meeting with President Abdul Latif Rashid on Tuesday, stepping out in a stunning lemon-yellow wool dress adorned with a pretty button-down skirt.

The 58-year-old royal wore the 'Yahvi' dress from one of the Princess of Wales' favourite brands, Beulah.

The London-based designer's website reads: "A Beulah classic, we introduce you to the Yahvi Tailored Dress in Cream. A perfect choice for summer event season, this cream midi length long-sleeved dress is now available to pre-order. Featuring a fitted bodice, covered buttons and a full skirt."

The Duchess teamed her stunning butter-hued dress, which also comes in an array of spring-ready colours, with towering pointed-toe heels and a canvas clutch bag.

Sophie's blonde hair was styled in a centre parting and left to fall loosely to her shoulders. The royal highlighted her ageless features with a peachy-toned blush, lashing of mascara and soft pink lipstick.

© PA The royal wore a cream Beulah dress

It's not the first time we've seen the glamorous royal mother donning the luxurious wool gown - she stepped out in it earlier this month at a private pre-coronation party ahead of King Charles' coronation at Westminster Abbey.

If you're hoping to channel the Duchess of Edinburgh's unmistakable elegance, her dreamy cream dress is still available in sizes 6-16 on the Beulah website. At £695, however, it certainly isn't a royal bargain.

We love this elegant dress from Closet London - and it's a fraction of the price.

Cut in a chic midi length with cinched-in, darted details around the waist and sleeves - the silhouette effect is simply stunning. A keyhole back detail and long-length zip add further premium detail to this pretty bridal-white dress.

