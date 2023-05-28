Duchess Sophie nails understated elegance in angelic fit-and-flare tea dress

The Duchess of Edinburgh wore a flattering white tiered dress on her fourth day in Iraq

More photographs have been shared from the Duchess of Edinburgh's secret trip overseas to Iraq.

Duchess Sophie (formerly the Countess of Wessex) visited the Kurdistan Region of Iraq this week upon the request of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office. In light of her poignant trip, the wife of Prince Edward made sure her unrivalled wardrobe travelled with her.

In moving photographs shared on the Royal Family's website, the 58-year-old Duchess assembled an immaculate white dress to meet with Yazidi survivors of conflict-related sexual violence.

Sophie's romantic tiered dress featured angelic puffed sleeves and a flattering maxi skirt crafted from lightweight crepe.

© PA The Duchess of Edinburgh saw how the UN International Organization for Migration (IOM) provides survivors and other IDPs at the camp with skills they can use to support their families and to secure employment.

The button-down bodice was elevated with a ruffled pie-crust neckline, while soft shirring around the waist gave her gown a wonderfully floaty and delicate silhouette.

© PA The Duchess is visiting Iraq in support of the Women, Peace and Security Agenda

The mother-of-two teamed her pretty bridal-white dress with dainty gold jewellery, styling her blonde hair in voluminous waves.

© PA The Duchess of Edinburgh looked angelic in a white tiered-dress

The Duchess' flawless complexion was highlighted with a rosy blush and glowy foundation, which she teamed with a lashing of mascara and defined, fluffy brows.

It's not the only time during her time abroad that royal has reigned supreme in the style stakes. Earlier in the week, Duchess Sophie looked effortlessly elegant for her meeting with President Abdul Latif Rashid on Tuesday, stepping out in a stunning lemon-yellow wool dress adorned with a pretty button-down skirt.

The glamorous royal wore the 'Yahvi' dress from one of the Princess of Wales' favourite brands, Beulah.

© PA The Duchess of Edinburgh was received by the President and First Lady of Iraq

The Duchess teamed her stunning butter-hued dress, which also comes in an array of spring-ready colours, with towering pointed-toe heels and a canvas clutch bag.

© PA The royal wore a cream Beulah dress

Detailing the Duchess of Edinburgh's fourth day in Iraq, the royal website reads: "Qadia Camp in Duhok, which is home to over 13,000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), The Duchess of Edinburgh spent time with Yazidi survivors of conflict related sexual violence, who spoke about the difficulties and the stigma they face.

"Her Royal Highness saw how the UN International Organization for Migration (IOM) provides survivors and other IDPs at the camp with skills they can use to support their families and to secure employment.

"Back in Erbil, Her Royal Highness heard a Yazidi survivor’s experience of being separated from her children born of rape, and her efforts to be reunited with them."

