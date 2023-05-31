Duchess Sophie surprises in figure-flattering lace gown - and wow

The Duchess of Edinburgh looked beautiful at the Oscar Foundation ball

The Duchess of Edinburgh wowed in a beautiful lace gown on Tuesday evening, stepping out at the Oscar Foundation ball in her figure-hugging formalwear!

The Royal chose the Emilio Pucci one-shoulder piece from her recycled Royal wardrobe - a number which dates back around 10 years, since Sophie originally wore the dress in 2013.

The red lace gown is full length and features an asymmetric neckline with a neutral underlay. The Duchess teamed the look with stacks of her favourite Halcyon Days bangles and some pretty drop earrings - and styled her blonde hair in pretty curls.

Sophie is patron of the Oscar foundation, an organisation based in India which champions sports for development initiatives. The charity uses the power of football to encourage children to stay in school and equip them with skills to make them resilient and future ready.

As a nod to the cause, the royal added an Indian dupatta scarf to her look - draping it over her shoulder.

After photographs from the evening emerged on social media, many royal fashion fans were quick to comment on Sophie‘s glamorous outfit.

"Now that is one sexy dress," one wrote, adding a fire emoji. "I had no memory of it, great to see it again. She looks so happy!"

© PA Sophie recently returned from a visit to Iraq

Another added: "I love this dress. And ten years later it fits perfect. Wow!" A further replied: "Hot mama, she looks amazing!"

The Duchess recently returned from a poignant visit to Iraq, where she attended a number of important engagements.

Earlier in May, the 58-year-old Duchess wore a chic white dress to meet with Yazidi survivors of conflict-related sexual violence. The pretty tiered featured flattering puff sleeves and button details.

© PA The Duchess of Edinburgh looked beautiful in a white tiered-dress during her visit

And at the beginning of her trip, Sophie looked effortlessly elegant for her meeting with President Abdul Latif Rashid, stepping out in a stunning lemon-yellow wool dress by Beulah London, with a pretty button-down skirt and flared sleeves.

The dress has also been worn by the Princess of Wales in the past, though Kate opted to remove the fluttery cuffs.

The Duchess' recent glamorous gown moment is a fairly rare occurrence, since Sophie generally prefers to stick to midi dresses and separates. But of course, the royal has attended glittering formal events over the years, so here's a look back at some of her most memorable gown moments...

Duchess Sophie's most gorgeous gowns over the years

© Getty Images Sophie sparkled in silver at the 2022 royal variety performance.

© Getty Images The Duchess looked amazing in a form-fitting black gown for a night out with husband Prince Edward in 2016.

© Getty Images For the Duke of Edinburgh Award 60th Anniversary in 2016, Sophie chose this beautiful ruched gown in cornflower blue.

© Getty Images This draped pink number made a statement at the 2012 Paralympic Ball.