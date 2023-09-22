Queen Camilla's subtle outfit change everyone missed during France visit

This week has seen Queen Camilla debut a series of beautiful looks during her and King Charles' trip to France, with the royal wearing various chic ensembles sure to have thrilled fashion lovers.

Queen Camilla was particularly busy on Thursday, when her schedule saw her join forces with Brigitte Macron to visit Notre Dame Cathedral, followed by a trip to the National Library, which as a literature lover, she surely enjoyed.

For the occasion, the 76-year-old wore an autumn-appropriate outfit consisting of a long white coat on top of a black and white patterned dress, but Camilla made an alteration to her ensemble halfway through the day, with many people missing the subtle change.

© Getty Queen Camilla wore tan heels for her visit to Notre Dame

Camilla started the day in a pair of sensible tan court shoes with a low block heel – ideal for traversing the French capital in, but as the day wore on, she switched her shoes for a different, more stylish pair.

The Queen opted for a Chanel-inspired cream and black round-toe heel for her second outfit, and we have to say, we love the switch-up.

Perhaps her change was due to her feet becoming tired in the original pair, or perhaps she was just in the mood to try a different pair!

Shoes aside, fans were impressed by the royal's style, writing on social media: "Camilla looks elegant in this, hair and makeup are perfect," and: "Camilla is really in her fashion element this trip! Every outfit has been fabulous. Nice to see."

© Getty Queen Camilla's Chanel-inspired shoes wowed onlookers

A third wondered if Camilla's new style is a result of being in the eternally chic city of Paris, writing: "She needs to move to Paris! She’s killing it."

If the couple ever wanted to set up home in Paris, Camilla already has a friend in Brigitte Macron, with the two giggling together during their various engagements this week.

© Getty Mrs Macron and Camilla share a joke

Earlier in the week, Camilla went for a more dramatic look than we're used to, wearing a regal caped navy dress for a visit to Versailles, adding a collection of the late Queen Elizabeth II's jewellery to the outfit, with royal watchers dazzled by her style.

"Wow. Beautiful. So lovely to see her in a more modern look in a dark colour. It suits her," one fan praised, while another commented: "WOW - this is gorgeous!!!! Really a beautiful look."

© Chesnot Queen Camilla poses prior to a state dinner at the Chateau de Versailles with French President, Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron on September 20, 2023 in Versailles, France.

A third said: "She is stunning! Really royal to me, love the cape."

