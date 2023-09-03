Queen Camilla dons the boldest emerald green outfit to join King Charles at church in Balmoral

The King and Queen have spent the last of the summer at Balmoral Castle, the late Queen Elizabeth II's beloved Scottish residence

King Charles and Queen Camilla appeared to be in high spirits as they arrived at Crathie Kirk in Balmoral ahead of the morning church service on Sunday.

The King, 74, looked smart in a kilt and suit jacket, while the Queen, 76, epitomised regal elegance in an emerald-hued coat and a coordinating wool hat adorned with a singular black feather plume.

In photographs taken of the royals en route to the 19th century parish church, which overlooks the River Dee, Queen Camilla was seen armed with a classic cream handbag on her lap; the perfect accessory to accompany her earthy toned ensemble.

The King and Queen were also joined at the church by Charles’s sister the Princess Royal and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence. The Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was also in attendance, marking what will be his final day at Balmoral before returning to Parliament on Monday.

It's not the first time Queen Camilla has debuted a beautiful green ensemble since arriving in the Scottish Highlands for the last of the summer. On Saturday, the monarch looked pristine in a vibrant green tartan skirt and fitted jacket by Mr Roy, taking notes from the late Queen Elizabeth II's iconic rainbow style file.

The King also dressed in traditional tartan, however, his outfit was a bit more special than normal, as he wore a brand-new kind of tartan that had been named in his honour.

The Scottish Tartans Authority explained: "The green, blue and red tartan was designed by The Scottish Tartans Authority earlier this year to mark the occasion of the coronation and in recognition of His Majesty’s strong support in preserving the culture and traditions of highland dress and Scottish tartans.

"The unique design presented to His Majesty, is based on the Balmoral tartan sett which dates from c.1850 and continues to be worn by the King and members of the royal family today. The new tartan has been officially registered with the Scottish register of tartans which is administered by the National Records of Scotland."