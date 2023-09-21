Queen Camilla’s beauty is a spectacle in Dior gown and £5 million-worth of late Queen's jewels

The wife of King Charles looked extra-Dior-dinary in a billowing bespoke gown at the Palace of Versailles

King Charles III and Queen Camilla made a dazzling arrival at the Palace of Versailles on Wednesday night ahead of a State Banquet held in their honour, hosted in the Hall of Mirrors of the Château de Versailles.

Queen Camilla looked breathtaking in a bespoke Dior haute couture gown specially dreamed up by Maria Grazia Chiuri. The midnight-blue silk crepe dress, paired with a billowing cape, was quickly hailed as Her Majesty's "personal best" sartorial moment by royal style fans.

The elegant cut neckline of the royal's tailored dress perfectly highlighted her spellbinding set of royal jewels, which formerly belonged to Queen Elizabeth II.

Queen Camilla looked breathtaking in a custom Dior gown and the the late Queen Elizabeth II's precious King George VI Victoria Suite

Queen Camilla's sapphire and diamond cluster line necklace, glittering drop earrings and matching sapphire bracelet form part of the late Queen Elizabeth II’s precious King George VI Victoria Suite.

The priceless jewels were amongst some of Queen Elizabeth's most special, due to being gifted by her late father on her wedding day to Prince Phillip in 1947.

Camilal dazzled in her blue ensemble, which included a diamond and sapphire necklace

The King George VI Victoria Suite consists of a sapphire and diamond cluster line necklace, a pair of sapphire earrings and a bracelet – though the bracelet wasn’t originally part of the set and was actually commissioned by Queen Elizabeth II sometime during the 1960s.

The late Queen wearing The King George Vi Victorian Suite Of Diamonds And Sapphires at a banquet on The Royal Yacht Britannia.

Speaking to HELLO!, diamond expert Maxwell Stone said: "The incredible sapphire and diamond cluster line necklace originally featured 18 sapphires, sat on a gradient, ranging from 8 to 30cts, before it was redesigned in 1952.

"The huge sapphires are surrounded by a halo of diamonds, and linked together by additional single stone diamonds, which are between 0.8ct and 1.5ct. The sapphire earrings look to be 15ct."

The King and Queen were joined by President Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron

Maxwell estimated the value of the King George VI Victoria Suite to be worth a staggering £5,000,000 today.

Royal style fans were left speechless following the Queen's reveal of her bespoke Dior ensemble. Taking to Instagram style blog @royalfashionpolice, one fan penned: "Without a doubt, the best Camilla has ever, ever, ever looked. This is gorgeous."

"Best she’s ever looked. Ever," added another, while a third agreed: "She looks absolutely phenomenal. Her best ever!"

