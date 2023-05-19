King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation outfits to go on display

The King and Queen were crowned at Westminster Abbey on 6 May

Royal fans will be able to see King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation outfits up-close as they go on display at Buckingham Palace this summer.

The clothing includes Queen Camilla's stunning Bruce Oldfield gown, which features intricate, personal embroidery.

The special coronation display will be staged in the Ballroom at the Summer Opening of the State Rooms between 14 July and 24 September 2023.

The King and Queen's outfits will form the centrepiece, alongside a selection of the historic vestments worn by the monarch at the moment of crowning, including the Coronation Glove, Girdle (or Sword Belt) and Stole Royal.

Visitors can get up close to the Robe of Estate worn by the King for his departure from Westminster Abbey, which was also worn by his grandfather King George VI for his 1937 coronation.

Meanwhile, the Queen's Robe of Estate was made by Ede and Ravenscroft, and designed and hand embroidered by the Royal School of Needlework.

The train of the garment was embroidered to incorporate Camilla's personal cypher, along with bees and a beetle, to reflect the royal couple's love of nature and the environment.

© Getty The King and Queen in their robes as they leave Westminster Abbey after their coronation

Experts at The Royal School of Needlework used the goldwork technique to hand embroider plants including Lily of the Valley, which featured in Camilla's wedding bouquet and was a favourite of the late Queen Elizabeth II, Myrtle, which represents hope, Delphinium, a favourite of the King and the birth flower of July, when Camilla was born, and one of her own favourite plants ‘Alchemilla Mollis’, known as Lady’s Mantle, which symbolises love and comfort.

© Getty The Queen wore a gown designed by Bruce Oldfield

© Getty Queen Camilla's dress was embroidered with two terriers in golden thread

The Queen's beautiful coronation gown was a tailored ivory, silver and gold coat-like dress embroidered with delicate garlands of British wildflowers. Personal touches also included the names of Camilla's children and grandchildren and depictions of her beloved pet dogs, Beth and Bluebell.

Mr Oldfield's vision was to create a sophisticated and modern dress that showcases Camilla's style and personality in its details, Buckingham Palace said, describing it as "simple and tailored".

© Getty Camilla's gown featured personal details

© Getty The moment the King was crowned

The King's outfit consisted of a cream silk overshirt, along with the Purple Coronation Tunic, which were created especially for the occasion by Turnbull & Asser and Ede and Ravenscroft respectively. These will be displayed alongside Charles's Royal Naval Trousers, which are regularly worn by His Majesty as part of his Royal Navy full ceremonial uniform.

Visitors to the Summer Opening of the State Rooms will also be able to see the Diamond Jubilee State Coach, which the King and Queen used to travel to Westminster Abbey for the coronation and which will be on display in the Palace’s State Entrance.

© Getty King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort travelling in the Diamond Jubilee Coach

© Getty King Charles and Queen Camilla returned to the palace in the Gold State Coach

By purchasing a Royal Day Out ticket, visitors can combine their visit to the State Rooms with a trip to the Royal Mews, where they will see the spectacular Gold State Coach, which carried the newly crowned King and Queen back to Buckingham Palace from the Abbey. The 261-year-old Gold State Coach has been used at every coronation since that of William IV in 1831.

The Coronation display will be included in a visit to the Summer Opening of the State Rooms at Buckingham Palace, 14 July to 24 September 2023.

Tickets are available now: www.rct.uk, +44 (0)303 123 7300. The State Rooms at Buckingham Palace are open to visitors five days a week, Thursday to Monday, remaining closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

