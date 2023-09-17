Queen Camilla is a modern Cinderella in glamorous powder blue suit

King Charles and Queen Camilla made a surprise outing in Doncaster on Saturday, attending the penultimate day of the St Leger Horse Racing Festival at Doncaster Races.

Queen Camilla, 76, looked utterly radiant at the fashionable affair, recycling a striking scalloped suit jacket and matching skirt from one of her most-trusted designers, Bruce Oldfield.

WATCH: Inside Queen Camilla's jaw-dropping royal jewels collection

The royal's powder blue satin set was reminiscent of a modern Cinderella, crafted from a similar luxurious satin as the fictional princess' iconic blue ball gown. Camilla's fit-and-flare jacket was cropped at the waist, while her fluid skirt fell to just below the knee.

© Danny Lawson - PA Images King Charles III and Queen Camilla during the Betfred St Leger Festival at Doncaster Racecourse.

The stylish royal teamed her look with nude heels and a Bottega Veneta 'Intrecciato Small Leather Shoulder Bag'. She also added a cream fedora, elevated with a powder blue ribbon and adorned with a singular feather.

Most eye-catching, however, was Queen Camilla's £16k diamond, ruby and sapphire brooch pinned to her jacket - which has an even richer history than its price.

© Danny Lawson - PA Images Queen Camilla wore a suit designed by Bruce Oldfield

Speaking to Express.co.uk, Mark Warr, Director of David Christopher Jewellers, previously revealed the horseshoe brooch encompasses sapphires, rubies, "and the word Minoru spelt out in diamonds."

He added: "Its history is thought to date back to 1909; Minoru was one of King Edward VII's most successful thoroughbred racehorses and this was likely designed to bring him luck."

© Getty Queen Camilla's Minoru brooch

King Charles' wife has worn the precious accessory several times, including on New Year's Day this year, to Aintree Racecourse in April, and at Ascot's November Racing Weekend in 2022.

It was a disappointing day for the King and Queen, as their horse Desert Hero finished third and missed out on being the first royal winner of the St Leger in more than 45 years.

© Danny Lawson - PA Images King Charles III and Queen Camilla were left disappointed as their horse Desert Hero came third

Charles and Camilla took on the late Queen Elizabeth II's stable of racehorses after her death last September. Despite Desert Hero's loss on Saturday, the royals did get to see the thoroughbred win the King George V Stakes this summer, marking their first Royal Ascot win.