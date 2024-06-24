Duchess Sophie just wore her best colour yet in sleeveless dress and striking headband

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Duchess Sophie just wore her best colour yet in shoulder-baring dress and striking head scarf
The Duchess of Edinburgh proved that blue is her hue at the polo on Sunday

Sophie Duchess of Edinburgh Royal Windsor Cup Final, Out-Sourcing Polo Final,© Shutterstock
Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
2 minutes ago
The Duchess of Edinburgh is no novice when it comes to effortless dressing, and on Sunday, Sophie reigned supreme in the royal style stakes as she delighted guests at the Royal Windsor Cup Final. 

The Duchess, 59, was a vision of summer as she donned the 'Monique' dress from royally-loved brand, Emilia Wickstead. 

Cut from crisp Italian cotton and nipped in at the waist, the royal's dress fanned out into an elegant pleated skirt that complemented her feminine frame. 

Duchess Sophie added a cream, wool-blend blazer and her favourite 'High Mary Jane' leather espadrilles from Penelope Chilvers.

The Duchess of Edinburgh looked beautiful in blue© Shutterstock
The wife of Prince Edward appeared to take style notes from royalty's hairband-loving Princess Beatrice, adding a beautiful knotted headband peppered with delicate florals. 

The mother-of-two's blonde hair was styled sleek and straight, while she opted for a dark mascara to bring out the vibrant blue hue of her eyes.

The Duchess of Edinburgh presented the winner's prize© Shutterstock
The Duchess of Edinburgh presented the winner's prize

Royal style watchers were united in their thoughts on the Duchess of Edinburgh's outfit as they took to social media to share their style notes on her dress. 

"What a regal and beautiful woman!" penned a fan on X, as another wrote on Instagram: "Light blue is perfect on her." 

"Just love the colour on Sophie," agreed a third royal style fan. 

Radiant Sophie looked beautiful in blue© David Hartley/Shutterstock
The Duchess was beaming as she watched the polo during the day, followed by a carriage driving display by the British Driving Society at Guards Polo Club. 

Sophie's daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, is a talented carriage driver after developing a shared passion for the rare sport with her late grandfather, Prince Phillip.

Duchess Sophie's Royal Ascot style file

It's been a fashionable month for the Duchess who attended several days of Royal Ascot - the most fashionable event in the royal family's social calendar. 

On day three of the star-studded event, Sophie was summer personified in an ethereal dress by Suzannah London. 

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh attends day three of Royal Ascot 2024© Getty
With a smart collar, full-length skirt and all-over wildflower motifs, the royal stood out amongst the raceday revellers in her ultra-flattering ensemble. 

Duchess Sophie in dress covered in daisies with Edward© Getty
Duchess Sophie's bridal-white dress on day two was covered in daisies

The Duchess of Edinburgh looked equally glamorous on day two of the racing event, which just happened to be her silver wedding anniversary to Prince Edward. 

Sophie in white dress and hat© Getty
The Duchess of Edinburgh beamed in photographs captured at Ascot Racecourse

She wowed in a bridal white Suzannah London dress boasting a high neckline, sheer sleeves, and an ankle-grazing skirt - perhaps a subtle nod to the special anniversary?

