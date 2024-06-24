Duchess Sophie just wore her best colour yet in sleeveless dress and striking headband

The Duchess of Edinburgh is no novice when it comes to effortless dressing, and on Sunday, Sophie reigned supreme in the royal style stakes as she delighted guests at the Royal Windsor Cup Final.

The Duchess, 59, was a vision of summer as she donned the 'Monique' dress from royally-loved brand, Emilia Wickstead.

Cut from crisp Italian cotton and nipped in at the waist, the royal's dress fanned out into an elegant pleated skirt that complemented her feminine frame.

Duchess Sophie added a cream, wool-blend blazer and her favourite 'High Mary Jane' leather espadrilles from Penelope Chilvers.

© Shutterstock The Duchess of Edinburgh looked beautiful in blue

The wife of Prince Edward appeared to take style notes from royalty's hairband-loving Princess Beatrice, adding a beautiful knotted headband peppered with delicate florals.

The mother-of-two's blonde hair was styled sleek and straight, while she opted for a dark mascara to bring out the vibrant blue hue of her eyes.

© Shutterstock The Duchess of Edinburgh presented the winner's prize

Royal style watchers were united in their thoughts on the Duchess of Edinburgh's outfit as they took to social media to share their style notes on her dress.

"What a regal and beautiful woman!" penned a fan on X, as another wrote on Instagram: "Light blue is perfect on her."

"Just love the colour on Sophie," agreed a third royal style fan.

© David Hartley/Shutterstock Radiant Sophie looked beautiful in blue

The Duchess was beaming as she watched the polo during the day, followed by a carriage driving display by the British Driving Society at Guards Polo Club.

Sophie's daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, is a talented carriage driver after developing a shared passion for the rare sport with her late grandfather, Prince Phillip.

Duchess Sophie's Royal Ascot style file

It's been a fashionable month for the Duchess who attended several days of Royal Ascot - the most fashionable event in the royal family's social calendar.

On day three of the star-studded event, Sophie was summer personified in an ethereal dress by Suzannah London.

© Getty Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh looked radiant on three of Royal Ascot 2024

With a smart collar, full-length skirt and all-over wildflower motifs, the royal stood out amongst the raceday revellers in her ultra-flattering ensemble.

© Getty Duchess Sophie's bridal-white dress on day two was covered in daisies

The Duchess of Edinburgh looked equally glamorous on day two of the racing event, which just happened to be her silver wedding anniversary to Prince Edward.

© Getty The Duchess of Edinburgh beamed in photographs captured at Ascot Racecourse

She wowed in a bridal white Suzannah London dress boasting a high neckline, sheer sleeves, and an ankle-grazing skirt - perhaps a subtle nod to the special anniversary?