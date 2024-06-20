Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Duchess Sophie is a vision in sheer white florals on wedding anniversary
Duchess Sophie is a vision in bridal white florals on wedding anniversary

Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie celebrated their silver wedding anniversary on 19 June

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh looking up in white hat
Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
1 hour ago
The Duchess of Edinburgh looked radiant in a never-before-seen dress at Royal Ascot and it seems she chose the bright white hue of her look for a special reason.

Duchess Sophie, 59, was seen on Wednesday at the famous horse race event on the day of her silver wedding anniversary to Prince Edward. She wowed in a bridal white Suzannah London dress which featured a high neckline, sheer sleeves, and an ankle-grazing skirt.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh and Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh attend day two of Royal Ascot 2024© Getty
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh and Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh attended day two of Royal Ascot 2024

The elegant long-sleeved dress featured a sheer overlayer which was covered in intricate white daisies which, though in a neutral hue, made a loud statement.

Girls Aloud arrives at the BRIT Awards 2009 © Getty
Cheryl Cole wore a similar style in 2009

The floral adornments felt reminiscent of an unexpected star - Girls Aloud's Cheryl who rocked a similar mini dress to the 2009 Brit Awards.

Duchess Sophie in dress covered in daisies with Edward© Getty
Duchess Sophie's dress was covered in daisies

The royal teamed her summer-ready 'Keres' dress with an impressive white hat from Jane Taylor and a white leather bag from Strathberry with gold hardware. For shoes, Prince Edward's wife re-wore her 'Charlotte' pumps from Emmy London which featured an unusual swirl-shaped strap.

Sophie in white dress and hat© Getty
Sophie wore white accessories

As always, the mother-of-two's hair and makeup was pristine. Sophie rocked an intricate low chignon to show off a pair of diamond earrings and for makeup, opted for a pink-toned shimmery eyeshadow look and satin lip.

Prince Edward and Sophie walking hand in hand at Ascot© Getty
Prince Edward and Sophie celebrated 25 years together

The loved-up royal couple were seen walking hand-in-hand as they caught up with their nieces Zara Tindall, Princess Beatrice, and Princess Eugenie. 

Zara Tindall wowed in pink florals© Mark Cuthbert
Zara Tindall wowed in pink florals

While Zara got the floral memo in a floaty Anna Mason number, Eugenie opted for a figure-flattering knitted look from Gabriela Hearst.

Princess Beatrice wore her aunt's dress© Chris Jackson
Princess Beatrice wore her aunt's dress

Meanwhile, Beatrice took direct inspiration from her aunt Sophie in the exact Zimmermann 'Matchmaker' dress the Duchess had rocked days prior at the Order of the Garter service. 

Duchess Sophie wearing pink floral dress on Garter Day© Getty
Sophie looked lovely in a pink floral number

Sophie reused her Strathberry bag for the occasion and added the gorgeous powder pink 'Artemise' hat from Jane Taylor to complement her nude Prada pumps.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh marked their 25th wedding anniversary with a set of special portraits shot by Chris Jelf.

Edward and Sophie gazing at each other on steps at Bagshot Park© Chris Jelf
Edward and Sophie gazed into each other's eyes in a second portrait

The ever-elegant royal was seen embracing her husband in the flattering 'Tawnie Biker Cognac Suede Jacket' from Paige which coordinated perfectly with her camel striped top from Frame.

Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie cuddled up © Chris Jelf/Buckingham Palace
Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie pictured in the gardens of Bagshot Park, Windsor

Sophie teamed her casual ensemble with a pair of unexpected khaki flares from Galvan and wore her sandy blonde locks in a soft updo.

The Duchess switched up her look on 18 June when she attended the Peninsula London grand opening celebrations looking like a 1940s star.

Sophie shaking hand of a lady© Getty
Sophie looked like a vintage 40s star

Sophie dazzled in a figure-skimming fit and flare midi dress in navy with an asymmetric collar. The Roland Mouret garment was teamed with 'Panarea' bag from Sophie Habsburg and a pair of intricate leaf-shaped earrings from Guilia Barela.

