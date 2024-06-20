Duchess Sophie is a vision in bridal white florals on wedding anniversary

The Duchess of Edinburgh looked radiant in a never-before-seen dress at Royal Ascot and it seems she chose the bright white hue of her look for a special reason.
Duchess Sophie, 59, was seen on Wednesday at the famous horse race event on the day of her silver wedding anniversary to Prince Edward. She wowed in a bridal white Suzannah London dress which featured a high neckline, sheer sleeves, and an ankle-grazing skirt.
The elegant long-sleeved dress featured a sheer overlayer which was covered in intricate white daisies which, though in a neutral hue, made a loud statement.
The floral adornments felt reminiscent of an unexpected star - Girls Aloud's Cheryl who rocked a similar mini dress to the 2009 Brit Awards.
The royal teamed her summer-ready 'Keres' dress with an impressive white hat from Jane Taylor and a white leather bag from Strathberry with gold hardware. For shoes, Prince Edward's wife re-wore her 'Charlotte' pumps from Emmy London which featured an unusual swirl-shaped strap.
As always, the mother-of-two's hair and makeup was pristine. Sophie rocked an intricate low chignon to show off a pair of diamond earrings and for makeup, opted for a pink-toned shimmery eyeshadow look and satin lip.
The loved-up royal couple were seen walking hand-in-hand as they caught up with their nieces Zara Tindall, Princess Beatrice, and Princess Eugenie.
While Zara got the floral memo in a floaty Anna Mason number, Eugenie opted for a figure-flattering knitted look from Gabriela Hearst.
Meanwhile, Beatrice took direct inspiration from her aunt Sophie in the exact Zimmermann 'Matchmaker' dress the Duchess had rocked days prior at the Order of the Garter service.
Sophie reused her Strathberry bag for the occasion and added the gorgeous powder pink 'Artemise' hat from Jane Taylor to complement her nude Prada pumps.
The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh marked their 25th wedding anniversary with a set of special portraits shot by Chris Jelf.
The ever-elegant royal was seen embracing her husband in the flattering 'Tawnie Biker Cognac Suede Jacket' from Paige which coordinated perfectly with her camel striped top from Frame.
Sophie teamed her casual ensemble with a pair of unexpected khaki flares from Galvan and wore her sandy blonde locks in a soft updo.
The Duchess switched up her look on 18 June when she attended the Peninsula London grand opening celebrations looking like a 1940s star.
Sophie dazzled in a figure-skimming fit and flare midi dress in navy with an asymmetric collar. The Roland Mouret garment was teamed with 'Panarea' bag from Sophie Habsburg and a pair of intricate leaf-shaped earrings from Guilia Barela.
