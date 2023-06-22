13 Royal Ascot bridal dresses: Duchess Sophie's bodycon, Princess Kate's lace and more inspo

Meghan Markle and Zara Tindall have also worn bridal white to the races

Royal Ascot is an opportunity for the likes of Zara Tindall and Princess Kate to don their finery – enter the elegant bridal white frock.

Not only is white a gorgeous option for a summery event such as the races, but it is also the traditional colour brides wear on their wedding day. If you're looking for a casual or non-conventional wedding dress, then why not take inspiration from the likes of Duchess Sophie and Queen Camilla? Some celebrity and royal attendees have even previously rocked a gown from a wedding dress designer. See all the best photos of bridal dresses from Ascot Racecourse…

Princess of Wales

© Getty

Six years after her royal wedding, Princess Kate wore another lace-covered gown to Ascot. While it boasted similar cropped sleeves as her Alexander McQueen gown, the fitted waist and knee-length skirt was a more modern take for brides looking for something a little unconventional.

Duchess of Sussex

© Getty

After moving to Montecito with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle has skipped Ascot for several years. But we're reminiscing about her 2018 appearance, where she wore an ethereal shirt dress with embroidered detailing around the waist. Swap her black belt for a white veil and voila!

Flora Vesterberg

© Getty

Flora Vesterberg (née Ogilvy) looked sensational in a white lacy dress as she joined her husband and Swedish financier, Timothy Vesterberg, at the races.

Princess Alexandra's granddaughter, 27, turned to her wedding dress designer Phillipa Lepley, who created her gown for her marriage blessing in 2021, for her latest dress. It featured sheer capped sleeves, an elegant V-neck, a fitted waist and a midi A-line skirt – perfect for brides looking for a modern twist on the traditional lace style.

Princess Beatrice

© Getty

If you're after a classic white colour but want a mini length, then turn to Princess Beatrice for inspiration. She was pictured alongside her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi wearing a knee-length, high-neck dress with a structured pleated skirt, which she teamed with Aquazurra metallic heels.

Zara Tindall

© Getty

Ever the style icon, Zara Tindall rocked a neutral collared dress with puff sleeves, adding a pop of colour with her contrasting silk pink buttons. Perhaps one for bolder brides, the £1,200 Laura Green London dress, which is part of 'The Modern Bride' collection, comes in a shimmery oyster pink and is a cute alternative to the classic white hue.

The Princess Royal's daughter finished off her look with a vibrant green hat with a prominent fuchsia rose, but brides could tone down the ensemble with a white or cream hair accessory instead.

Duchess of Edinburgh

Prince Edward's wife the Duchess of Edinburgh slipped on a pretty pink dress with long sleeves, a sophisticated cowl neckline and gently draped layers in 2022. The Suzannah London frock, made from Italian silk crepe, also comes in a chic white colour and retails for £3,650. If the slim silhouette isn't to your taste, the designer has its own beautiful wedding edit with floor-length gowns, jumpsuits and more.

© Getty

The Duchess of Edinburgh once again pulled out all the style stops for her 2023 appearance, opting for a belted white dress featuring a striking bow neckline and button-down detailing. A pale pink, wide-brimmed hat and pearl earrings finished off her race day attire.

© Getty

White is clearly Sophie's colour, as she stepped out in another angelic frock in 2015. The high neckline and figure-skimming silhouette were the perfect combination of elegant and vampy.

Greta Bellamacina

Actress Greta Bellamacina looked gorgeous in a white puff sleeve lace gown from The Vampire's Wife, which is one of Princess Beatrice's favourite designers. It featured an ivory colour, scallop cut ruffles on the hem and sleeve edges, and a waist-cinching silhouette.

Queen Camilla

© Getty

Queen Camilla's pearl-studded 2023 outfit is sure to be a memorable one. She wore the cream coat dress over a matching midi dress with an embellished round neck and a matching hat and gloves.

Last year, Camilla was a vision in white in her V-neck fitted gown, which she finished off with layers of pearls and a wide-brimmed asymmetric hat. She wore a similar midi dress with a coat layered over the top for her civil ceremony with then-Prince Charles in 2005, designed by Antonia Robinson and Anna Valentine.

Lady Sarah Chatto

Princess Margaret's daughter Lady Sarah Chatto kept it classic in an all-cream ensemble, including a pleated midi skirt with a fitted high waist, a pretty cardigan and pearl accessories. So why not follow the royal's lead and opt for bridal separates?

Katherine Kelly

Coronation Street star Katherine Kelly kept cool in a floaty white number with a keyhole neckline and long puff sleeves, which she teamed with black accessories.

