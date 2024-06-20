Duchess Sophie steals the spotlight on day three of Royal Ascot in silk wildflower dress

The Duchess of Edinburgh once again reigned supreme in the style stakes as she joined her royal family members at day three of Royal Ascot on Thursday.

Sophie, 59, was summer personified in an ethereal dress by Suzannah London. With a smart collar, full-length skirt and all-over wildflower motifs, the wife of Prince Edward stood out amongst the raceday revellers in her ultra-flattering ensemble.

© Getty Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh attends day three of Royal Ascot 2024

For those in the prestigious royal enclosure, the strict sartorial rules require all guests to don their most marvellous millinery. "Hats must be worn. However, a headpiece or hatinator with a minimum base diameter of 4 inches/10cm is acceptable," is the advice on the official website.

The mother-of-two adhered to Royal Ascot's strict dress code with the addition of a mauve hat crafted by Jane Taylor millinery, while also carrying a fuschia clutch bag from Sophie Habsburg.

© Getty Sophie wore a floral shirt dress from Suzannah London and hat from Jane Taylor millinery

Amongst her new finery, the Duchess appeared to wear a pair of vintage pointed-toe mules believed to have been in her wardrobe for more than a decade, per Remoulade Sauce on X.

© Getty Queen Camilla and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh brought glamour to the stands at Royal Ascot

Royal Ascot is considered to be the most glamorous occasion in the royal family's calendar. The Duchess of Edinburgh made an entrance onto the world-famous racecourse via a horse-drawn carriage, sharing her moment in the spotlight with her husband Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh.

Sophie and Edward's daughter Lady Louise Windsor, 20, is yet to make her Royal Ascot debut. After her head-turning appearance at Trooping the Colour, many royal fans wondered if the young royal, who is currently studying at St Andrews university, would finally join her family members at the prestigious race day.

© Getty Lady Louise Windsor during Trooping the Colour

Grant Harrold, former butler to King Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry, recently revealed on Lord Ping's podcast that Ascot was considered to be the "Christmas" of the royal's social agenda.

"The King definitely enjoys the horse racing and he attends all of the different events and we've seen him at lots of meetings. I still think the late Queen was more into that part of what she did, she loved horses," added Grant.

"The King does as well, but it's slightly less. I don't think we'll see The King jumping up and down and running around the royal box when they have a winner, so it's slightly different."