Princess Charlene looks unbelievable in fiery leg-extending jumpsuit

Princess Charlene of Monaco looked exquisite on Thursday as she stepped out with her husband Prince Albert to open the La Flamme Olympique Au Fil Des Temps exhibition at the Grimaldi Forum Monaco.
The Zimbabwean-born Monagasque royal, 46, looked elegant in a ruby red leg-extending jumpsuit from Elie Saab.
The sleeveless number featured a deep V-shaped neckline, a nipped-in waist, and flared legs, as well as a gold buckle adornment for an extra touch of glamour.
The statuesque royal teamed the designer garment with a pair of gold strappy heels to coordinate with the buckle on her jumpsuit and ditched a bag altogether.
Prince Albert's wife's neck-skimming blonde hair had been blow-dried to create volume at the root and was tucked behind her ears to reveal a pair of diamond stud earrings.
For makeup, Charlene elevated her overall look with a shiny red lip and matte eyeshadow look for a 1950s feel.
The royal outing comes as France prepares for the Paris Olympics this summer. The exhibition brings together 40 Olympic torches from the private collection of Prince Albert and has been curated to celebrate the centenary of the gold medal of John B. Kelly Sr, the prince's grandfather of Prince Albert II of Monaco.
Princess Charlene's Olympic wardrobe
The couple have been spotted on several outings leading up to the major sporting event. Albert and Charlene posed during the presentation of Monaco's Olympic team on 27 June.
The mother-of-two looked so chic in a bright white single-breasted suit jacket and matching tapered trousers. She popped on a crew neck white blouse and also a pair of metallic stilettos.
Meanwhile, June's Olympic flame lighting called for far sportier attire. The Princess wore trainers and a sporty white ensemble emblazoned with the Olympic flame relay logo.
Charlene's investment in the upcoming games is hardly a surprise given she personally competed in 2000. 11 years before her royal wedding, Charlene swam for South Africa. She also competed in the 2002 Short Course World Championships and the 2002 Commonwealth Games.
It was at a swimming competition in Monaco in 2000 that the former Miss Wittstock met Prince Albert, kickstarting their romantic relationship.
Princess Charlene in white
The former athlete has made a habit of rocking a white outfit lately. In June, Charlene attended the closing ceremony during the 63rd Monte-Carlo Television Festival where she rocked a gorgeous asymmetrical white caped gown with lace cutouts from Elie Saab.
