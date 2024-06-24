Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Charlene slips into sheer lace jumpsuit with defined waist
Princess Charlene looks unbelievable in sheer lace jumpsuit

Prince Albert's wife cut a stylish figure for an evening in Paris

Princess Charlene against lace backdrop© Getty
Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Princess Charlene has been bringing her jumpsuit A-game of late and her Sunday night in Paris was no exception.

The Zimbabwean-born Monagasque royal, 46, was seen at a tribute evening to Pierre de Coubertin and the creation of the modern Olympic Games at the Sorbonne University where she flew solo. 

Princess Charlene waist up in lace jumpsuit© Getty
Princess Charlene of Monaco attended a tribute evening to Pierre de Coubertin and the creation of the modern Olympic Games at the Sorbonne University

Prince Albert's wife dazzled in a black Elie Saab jumpsuit which featured a nipped-in waistline, wide leg-lengthening trouser bottoms and a sheer lace top.

Princess Charlene in lace top© Getty
Princess Charlene wore a chic lace look

The long-sleeved garment also featured a high round neckline. The royal wore her cropped blonde in a neck-grazing style which was parted down the side and swept towards her eye for a soft look.

Princess Charlene sitting in crowd in black© Getty
Princess Charlene flew solo to the event in Paris

Her makeup was impeccable with a glittery eyeshadow and glossy lip. The look was topped off with a pair of impressive diamond stud earrings.

A royal in jumpsuits

Albert II, Prince of Monaco and Charlene walking on blue carpet© Getty
Albert II, Prince of Monaco and Charlene, Princess of Monaco attended the closing ceremony during the 63rd Monte Carlo Television Festival

The former Olympic swimmer pulled an even more eye-catching jumpsuit from her wardrobe last week when she attended the closing ceremony during the 63rd Monte Carlo Television Festival with her husband.

Princess Charlene in jumpsuit featured sheer lace cutouts© Getty
Princess Charlene's jumpsuit featured sheer lace cutouts

The mother-of-two chose another Elie Saab style but in a white hue for this occasion with sheer lace cutouts and cape detailing. Charlene also popped on a pair of gold heels and styled her hair in loose curls.

Princess Charlene in teal jumpsuit with Albert in front of vintage car© Eric Mathon / @palaisprincierdemonaco
Princess Charlene looked sensational

A teal Louis Vuitton jumpsuit was the chosen look for the reception of the 81st Monaco Grand Prix at Prince's Palace of Monaco. The shoulder-baring style was styled with trendy metallic heels to match her shiny belt.

Prince Albert II of Monaco and Princess Charlene of Monaco attend the Rose Ball 2024 To Benefit The Princess Grace Foundation on March 23, 2024 in Monaco, Monaco.© Getty
Princess Charlene and Prince Albert looked like a perfectly dressed pair

She also dazzled in a disco-fever-inspired jumpsuit which was covered in sequins at the Bal de la Rose in March.

Princess Charlene of Monaco and Prince Albert II of Monaco attend the Rose Ball 2024 © Stephane Cardinale - Corbis
Princess Charlene of Monaco and Prince Albert II of Monaco attend the Rose Ball 2024

The Elie Saab number featured a belted waist, pinstripe sequin embellishments, and a plunging neckline. It was accessorised with strappy gold heels and an unexpected bowl cut.

Prince Albert II of Monaco and Princess Charlene of Monaco were all smiles as they attend the Gala Dinner For The F1 Grand Prix Of Monaco © Marc Piasecki
Prince Albert II of Monaco and Princess Charlene of Monaco were all smiles as they attended the Gala Dinner For The F1 Grand Prix Of Monaco

Her most glamorous look of late has to be the va-va-voom style she wore to the F1 Gala dinner in Monaco in May.

Princess Charlene at the Gala Dinner For The F1 Grand Prix Of Monaco© Getty
Princess Charlene's dress featured a sequin panel

DISCOVER: Princess Charlene's long-forgotten skyscraper hair is fit for a rockstar 

Charlene was next level in a bold Louis Vuitton red dress which was brand new to her wardrobe. The straight-cut floor-length dress featured cold shoulder detailing and a silver sequinned panel around the neck.

