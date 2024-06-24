Princess Charlene looks unbelievable in sheer lace jumpsuit

Princess Charlene has been bringing her jumpsuit A-game of late and her Sunday night in Paris was no exception.
The Zimbabwean-born Monagasque royal, 46, was seen at a tribute evening to Pierre de Coubertin and the creation of the modern Olympic Games at the Sorbonne University where she flew solo.
Prince Albert's wife dazzled in a black Elie Saab jumpsuit which featured a nipped-in waistline, wide leg-lengthening trouser bottoms and a sheer lace top.
The long-sleeved garment also featured a high round neckline. The royal wore her cropped blonde in a neck-grazing style which was parted down the side and swept towards her eye for a soft look.
Her makeup was impeccable with a glittery eyeshadow and glossy lip. The look was topped off with a pair of impressive diamond stud earrings.
A royal in jumpsuits
The former Olympic swimmer pulled an even more eye-catching jumpsuit from her wardrobe last week when she attended the closing ceremony during the 63rd Monte Carlo Television Festival with her husband.
The mother-of-two chose another Elie Saab style but in a white hue for this occasion with sheer lace cutouts and cape detailing. Charlene also popped on a pair of gold heels and styled her hair in loose curls.
A teal Louis Vuitton jumpsuit was the chosen look for the reception of the 81st Monaco Grand Prix at Prince's Palace of Monaco. The shoulder-baring style was styled with trendy metallic heels to match her shiny belt.
She also dazzled in a disco-fever-inspired jumpsuit which was covered in sequins at the Bal de la Rose in March.
The Elie Saab number featured a belted waist, pinstripe sequin embellishments, and a plunging neckline. It was accessorised with strappy gold heels and an unexpected bowl cut.
Her most glamorous look of late has to be the va-va-voom style she wore to the F1 Gala dinner in Monaco in May.
Charlene was next level in a bold Louis Vuitton red dress which was brand new to her wardrobe. The straight-cut floor-length dress featured cold shoulder detailing and a silver sequinned panel around the neck.
