Princess Kate and Princess Charlene twinned in fitted dresses in uber-rare moment

It is rare that Princess Kate and Princess Charlene, arguably two of the most stylish royals in Europe, are pictured together.
Though they have been known to attend the same historic events, including King Charles' coronation last May, the royal ladies have only been pictured together at one event.
An evening at Windsor Castle
Prince William's wife, 42, and Prince Albert's wife, 46, were seen with their husbands in 2012 at Windsor Castle at a pre-luncheon reception for sovereign monarchs and guests in celebration of the late Queen's Diamond Jubilee.
Princess Kate's look
The Princess of Wales looked radiant as ever in a powder pink A-line dress with a fitted bodice and pleated knee-grazing skirt. The long-sleeved number also featured a rounded neckline and a cinched waistline.
Chic as ever
The royal teamed her classically elegant frock with a pair of satin mauve heels of a ballet slipper quality and a matching clutch. Her brunette locks were worn in a curly blowdry and she rocked a makeup look featuring a black smudgy eye.
Princess Charlene chats to Kate
The then-Duchess of Cambridge was seen chatting to Princess Charlene who looked equally chic in a Tiffany blue satin silk skirt with a peplum hem - so-on trend in 2012!
Greeting Prince William
Her bright blonde locks were longer in 2012 with a wavy finish and stunning volume on top. Charlene's makeup look was glowing with a neutral smokey eye and nude lip.
Her Tiffany blue ensemble
Her button-up ensemble was paired with matching aqua heels and an unexpected raffia handbag.
Princesses of York arrive
Charlene was also spotted alongside Princess Beatrice who wore a quilted white dress with rose gold piping and her sister Princess Eugenie who was elegant in an LBD.
Duchess Sophie was in attendance
Duchess Sophie was also seen engaging with the Monegasque royals in a white blouse and matching skirt.
The formal dinner look
The Zimbabwean-born royal was seen alongside her husband later that evening at the formal foreign sovereigns dinner at Buckingham Palace. The former Olympic swimmer was an ethereal beauty in a pale pink floor-length gown with a cowl neckline.
The garment featured a piece of sheer chiffon which lay over her shoulders like a cape. The figure-skimming look was teamed with a snake print clutch and statement earrings.
Her hair and makeup had a 1920s quality to it. The mother-of-two rocked a charcoal grey smudgey eye makeup look and her hair was parted to the side and tucked behind her ears.
Greeting Charles and Camilla
Charlene was seen greeting the then-Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. The King's wife seemed to have got Charlene's Tiffany blue memo from earlier in the day as she rocked a lacy gown in the same icy hue.
