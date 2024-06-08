Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton and Princess Charlene twin in fitted dresses in uber-rare moment
Princess Kate and Princess Charlene twinned in fitted dresses in uber-rare moment

Prince William's wife is rarely seen with Prince Albert's wife

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
It is rare that Princess Kate and Princess Charlene, arguably two of the most stylish royals in Europe, are pictured together. 

Though they have been known to attend the same historic events, including King Charles' coronation last May, the royal ladies have only been pictured together at one event.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge chat to Prince Albert ll of Monaco and Princess Charlene © Getty

An evening at Windsor Castle

Prince William's wife, 42, and Prince Albert's wife, 46, were seen with their husbands in 2012 at Windsor Castle at a pre-luncheon reception for sovereign monarchs and guests in celebration of the late Queen's Diamond Jubilee.

Kate in pink with William in suit© Getty

Princess Kate's look

The Princess of Wales looked radiant as ever in a powder pink A-line dress with a fitted bodice and pleated knee-grazing skirt. The long-sleeved number also featured a rounded neckline and a cinched waistline.  

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry chat during a pre luncheon reception for Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee © Getty

Chic as ever

The royal teamed her classically elegant frock with a pair of satin mauve heels of a ballet slipper quality and a matching clutch. Her brunette locks were worn in a curly blowdry and she rocked a makeup look featuring a black smudgy eye.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge talks to Princess Charlene of Monaco during a reception in the Waterloo Chamber© Getty

Princess Charlene chats to Kate

The then-Duchess of Cambridge was seen chatting to Princess Charlene who looked equally chic in a Tiffany blue satin silk skirt with a peplum hem - so-on trend in 2012!

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge chat to Princess Charlene of Monaco© Getty

Greeting Prince William

Her bright blonde locks were longer in 2012 with a wavy finish and stunning volume on top. Charlene's makeup look was glowing with a neutral smokey eye and nude lip.

Princess Charlene in aqua blue ensemble and Prince Albert II in suit© Getty

Her Tiffany blue ensemble

Her button-up ensemble was paired with matching aqua heels and an unexpected raffia handbag.

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice talk to Princess Charlene of Monaco and Prince Albert II of Monaco during a reception in the Waterloo Chamber© Getty

Princesses of York arrive

Charlene was also spotted alongside Princess Beatrice who wore a quilted white dress with rose gold piping and her sister Princess Eugenie who was elegant in an LBD.

Prince Edward and Sophie talk to Princess Charlene and Prince Albert © Getty

Duchess Sophie was in attendance

Duchess Sophie was also seen engaging with the Monegasque royals in a white blouse and matching skirt.

Princess Charlene in pale pink dress© Getty

The formal dinner look

The Zimbabwean-born royal was seen alongside her husband later that evening at the formal foreign sovereigns dinner at Buckingham Palace. The former Olympic swimmer was an ethereal beauty in a pale pink floor-length gown with a cowl neckline.  

The garment featured a piece of sheer chiffon which lay over her shoulders like a cape. The figure-skimming look was teamed with a snake print clutch and statement earrings.

Her hair and makeup had a 1920s quality to it. The mother-of-two rocked a charcoal grey smudgey eye makeup look and her hair was parted to the side and tucked behind her ears. 

Prince Charles and Camilla greet Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene© Getty

Greeting Charles and Camilla

DISCOVER: Princess Charlene's long-forgotten skyscraper hair is fit for a rockstar

Charlene was seen greeting the then-Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. The King's wife seemed to have got Charlene's Tiffany blue memo from earlier in the day as she rocked a lacy gown in the same icy hue.

 

