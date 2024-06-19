Princess Charlene levels up in leg-lengthening jumpsuit with sheer lace cutouts

Princess Charlene truly outdid herself when she arrived at the Monte Carlo Television Festival on Tuesday night alongside her husband Prince Albert.
The Zimbabwean-born Monogasque royal, 46, was seen wearing a showstopping white jumpsuit with a high waistline to create a leg-lengthening silhouette.
The stunning one-shouldered jumpsuit from Elie Saab featured a caped detail and an unexpected feature across the bodice - a series of sheer white lace cutouts.
The Princess' designer ensemble was teamed with a pair of molten metal gold heels with a pointed toe and a stunning pair of diamond drop earrings.
The asymmetrical neckline of the mother-of-two's look accentuated her gorgeous hairstyle. A softer look than her usual pixie cut, Charlene rocked gentle curls, a side-parted sweeping fringe that framed her face effortlessly.
Her makeup also looked glamorous pink-toned shimmery eyeshadow look with a nude glossy lip. Her milky complexion was enhanced with a Sabrina Carpenter-worthy bubblegum pink blush.
A royal day to night moment
The royal was seen earlier in the day rocking a totally different look. The former Olympic swimmer and her husband attended the Olympic flame lighting ahead of the summer Olympics in Paris which commences on 26 July.
The statuesque royal was seen wearing a pair of sporty track trousers and a matching logo-adorned white long-sleeve top, as well as a pair of running trainers as she walked hand-in-hand with her husband.
She was later spotted with her nine-year-old twin children Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella. The sweet young royals wore matching black sporty ensembles with Lacoste trainers.
Sporty outings
The royal is frequently seen supporting sporty engagements - hardly surprising for a medal-winning swimmer. Charlene was seen at the Formula 1 Grand Prix De Monaco in May where she wowed in a Louis Vuitton ensemble worth more than £10,000.
Her extravagant look featured a navy blue tailored jumpsuit with a wrap-style collared top and tapered trousers. The waist-defining piece was teamed with black leather stilettos and a pair of eye-catching cat-eye shades.
The Princess also wore the stunning diamond-encrusted 'Ombre Blossom XL Hoops' which used the brand's iconic monogram in a floral shape.
Charlene was also spotted aboard a boat for an event held by her charity Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation which aims to save lives by fighting against drowning and educating children through the value of sport.
For the event, held in collaboration with Operation Poseidon, Charlene wore white skinny jeans and a Louis Vuitton drawstring waist anorak. The Operation draws attention to the importance of water safety at sea.