Princess Charlene levels up in leg-lengthening jumpsuit with sheer lace cutouts

Princess Charlene truly outdid herself when she arrived at the Monte Carlo Television Festival on Tuesday night alongside her husband Prince Albert.

The Zimbabwean-born Monogasque royal, 46, was seen wearing a showstopping white jumpsuit with a high waistline to create a leg-lengthening silhouette.

© Getty Albert II, Prince of Monaco and Charlene, Princess of Monaco attended the closing ceremony during the 63rd Monte Carlo Television Festival

The stunning one-shouldered jumpsuit from Elie Saab featured a caped detail and an unexpected feature across the bodice - a series of sheer white lace cutouts.

© Getty Princess Charlene was angelic in white

The Princess' designer ensemble was teamed with a pair of molten metal gold heels with a pointed toe and a stunning pair of diamond drop earrings.

© Getty Princess Charlene's jumpsuit featured sheer lace cutouts

The asymmetrical neckline of the mother-of-two's look accentuated her gorgeous hairstyle. A softer look than her usual pixie cut, Charlene rocked gentle curls, a side-parted sweeping fringe that framed her face effortlessly.

© Getty Vincent Niclo, Charlene, Princess of Monaco, Albert II, Prince of Monaco, Olivier Marchal, Victor Belmondo and Laury Thilleman appeared on stage

Her makeup also looked glamorous pink-toned shimmery eyeshadow look with a nude glossy lip. Her milky complexion was enhanced with a Sabrina Carpenter-worthy bubblegum pink blush.

© Getty Charlene's makeup was light and summery

A royal day to night moment

The royal was seen earlier in the day rocking a totally different look. The former Olympic swimmer and her husband attended the Olympic flame lighting ahead of the summer Olympics in Paris which commences on 26 July.

© Getty Princess Charlene and Prince Albert attended the Olympic flame lighting

The statuesque royal was seen wearing a pair of sporty track trousers and a matching logo-adorned white long-sleeve top, as well as a pair of running trainers as she walked hand-in-hand with her husband.

© Getty Princess Charlene was seen with her children in tow

She was later spotted with her nine-year-old twin children Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella. The sweet young royals wore matching black sporty ensembles with Lacoste trainers.

Sporty outings

The royal is frequently seen supporting sporty engagements - hardly surprising for a medal-winning swimmer. Charlene was seen at the Formula 1 Grand Prix De Monaco in May where she wowed in a Louis Vuitton ensemble worth more than £10,000.

© Getty Princess Charlene dazzled in Louis Vuitton

Her extravagant look featured a navy blue tailored jumpsuit with a wrap-style collared top and tapered trousers. The waist-defining piece was teamed with black leather stilettos and a pair of eye-catching cat-eye shades.

© Getty Princess Charlene of Monaco attends the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco

The Princess also wore the stunning diamond-encrusted 'Ombre Blossom XL Hoops' which used the brand's iconic monogram in a floral shape.

DISCOVER: Princess Kate and Princess Charlene twinned in fitted dresses in uber-rare moment

Charlene was also spotted aboard a boat for an event held by her charity Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation which aims to save lives by fighting against drowning and educating children through the value of sport.

For the event, held in collaboration with Operation Poseidon, Charlene wore white skinny jeans and a Louis Vuitton drawstring waist anorak. The Operation draws attention to the importance of water safety at sea.

