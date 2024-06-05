Princess Charlene's long-forgotten skyscraper hair is fit for a rockstar

Princess Charlene has never been afraid to switch up her style but it was a certain hairdo from an event in 2009 that while long-forgotten by many royal fans, has got to be one of her boldest.

The Zimbabwean-born Monegasque royal, 46, was spotted at the Rock N Rose Ball in Monte Carlo alongside her husband Prince Albert sporting a cropped hairdo with skyscraper-high volume in the front.

© Getty An unexpected hairdo Her quiff had been backcombed sitting inches vertically with body that stayed in place all night as she partied the night away. The sides of her hair had been combed back behind her ears and the lengths were of a pixie cut length that skimmed the nape of her neck.



© Getty A dazzling gown The unexpected rocker hairdo tied in with her equally unexpected black strapless gown with a sweetheart neckline. The gown featured a slinky mermaid silhouette and had jewels and embroidery on one side of the corset top.



© Getty Unroyal accessories Adding to the apt rockstar aesthetic was an unroyal black leather fingerless glove which the Princess wore on her left hand. Charlene also swapped her 'no-makeup-makeup' look for a blown-out black smokey eye and classically noughties tweezed eyebrows.



© Getty A royal rocker A mohawk-inspired style was a look the former Olympic swimmer wore throughout 2009, pushing beauty boundaries long before she was royal.



© Getty A tamer take on a rocker do Charlene, who didn't marry Grace Kelly's son until 2011, was spotted at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit event during the 62nd annual Cannes Film Festival with a slightly tamer version of her Rock N Rose Ball look.



© Getty A one-shouldered look Her super short hairstyle accentuated the neckline of her one-shouldered black gown with rhinestones on the top. The mother-of-two's cropped do also revealed a pair of glitzy drop earrings.



© Getty Transitioning into an updo The royal took inspiration from the rocker style and transitioned it into an updo when her hair was longer later in the year. Charlene looked radiant in a fiery red figure-skimming gown with rhinestone detailing across the bodice and straps. She once again opted for a one-shouldered piece to draw attention to her voluminous updo. Prince Albert's wife was also seen alongside her sister-in-law-to-be Princess Stephanie and her rarely-seen brother Gareth Wittstock.

© Getty Her current look In recent times, the Princess has opted for a softer look. The 46-year-old was seen at the F1 Grand Prix Of Monaco at the end of May wearing a navy blue structured jumpsuit from Louis Vuitton with a V-shaped neckline that complemented the hairstyle which fell just below her ears and was softly swept to one side to frame her face. DISCOVER: Princess Charlene is a vision in leg-lengthening power suit

The old-money hairdo tied in nicely with her Louis Vuitton sunnies, earrings, and slingback heels. Her entire ensemble was worth more than £10,000.