Zara Tindall cuts an elegant figure in jodhpurs and riding boots amid heartbreak
=Zara Tindall after competing, on her horse 'Class Affair', in the dressage phase of the 2023 Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park on August 5, 2023 in Stroud, England.© Max Mumby/Indigo

Zara Tindall cuts an elegant figure in jodhpurs and riding boots amid Olympic heartbreak

The 43-year-old daughter of Princess Anne is a talented equestrian

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
2 minutes ago
Zara Tindall swapped her usual glamorous style for a sporty ensemble on Saturday, sporting head-to-toe equestrian gear to compete in the Hartpury International Horse Trials in Gloucestershire.

The royal, 43, who shares daughters Mia, ten, and Lena, five, and son Lucas, three, with former England rugby star Mike Tindall, showed off her athletic prowess as she effortlessly manoeuvred her horse through a challenging course of hurdles. 

The daughter of Princess Anne showed off her athletic frame in fitted white jodhpurs and sleek black riding boots, adding a white cropped-sleeve top and black jacket to her professional ensemble. 

Zara Tindall shows off her athletic frame in a fitted white equestrian uniform© Shutterstock
Zara Tindall shows off her athletic frame in a fitted white equestrian uniform

Zara embraced her natural beauty as she went makeup-free in the heat, slicking her blonde hair into a neat low ponytail. 

Zara Tindall wears a riding helmet and boots with white johdpurs © Shutterstock
The royal looked professional in her riding gear

Zara Tindall's Olympic heartbreak

This month has no doubt been a challenging one for Zara, who missed out on a spot in the 2024 Paris Olympics after confirming to Vogue Australia in 2022 that she was training for an Olympic place for Team Great Britain. 

Zara Tindall manouvered the obstacles with ease at the Hartpury International Horse Trials,© Shutterstock
Zara manouvered the obstacles with ease at the Hartpury International Horse Trials,

"Tindall is back in training and working on having the right horse for a run at the 2024 Olympics in Paris," wrote Matthew Benns, who interviewed Zara. 

"She has fewer horses than in 2012 and now has to fit her training in around a busy schedule as a mother of three. She says having horses in stables at home makes things easier.

"Her round at Gatcombe gave both her and the horse a 'good education'."

Zara Tindall riding High Kingdom at the London 2012 Olympics© Getty
Zara Tindall riding High Kingdom at the London 2012 Olympics

Despite missing out on the chance to win a gold medal, Zara has an illustrious sporting career behind her, with impressive accolades, world championship titles and a silver Olympic medal to her name. 

Zara with runner-up trophy at the Burghley Horse Trials in 2003© Getty
Zara with her runner-up trophy at the Burghley Horse Trials in 2003

Speaking on Mike Tindall's The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast last September, Zara's cousin Prince William said: "The only time I’ve ever cried when watching sport was when Zara won, I think it was the European championship.

Zara Phillips of Great Britain and her horse High Kingdom compete in Individual Eventing on Day 2 of the London 2012 Olympic Games at Greenwich Park on July 29, 2012 in London, England© Alex Livesey
Zara Phillips of Great Britain and her horse High Kingdom compete in Individual Eventing on Day 2 of the London 2012 Olympic Games

"I was down in Exmoor at the time camping. We were all huddled around the phone watching it. She was there, she was blubbing away, the flag was going up. I was in pieces."

