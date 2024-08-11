Zara Tindall cuts an elegant figure in jodhpurs and riding boots amid Olympic heartbreak

Zara Tindall swapped her usual glamorous style for a sporty ensemble on Saturday, sporting head-to-toe equestrian gear to compete in the Hartpury International Horse Trials in Gloucestershire.
The royal, 43, who shares daughters Mia, ten, and Lena, five, and son Lucas, three, with former England rugby star Mike Tindall, showed off her athletic prowess as she effortlessly manoeuvred her horse through a challenging course of hurdles.
The daughter of Princess Anne showed off her athletic frame in fitted white jodhpurs and sleek black riding boots, adding a white cropped-sleeve top and black jacket to her professional ensemble.
Zara embraced her natural beauty as she went makeup-free in the heat, slicking her blonde hair into a neat low ponytail.
You may also like
Zara Tindall's Olympic heartbreak
This month has no doubt been a challenging one for Zara, who missed out on a spot in the 2024 Paris Olympics after confirming to Vogue Australia in 2022 that she was training for an Olympic place for Team Great Britain.
"Tindall is back in training and working on having the right horse for a run at the 2024 Olympics in Paris," wrote Matthew Benns, who interviewed Zara.
"She has fewer horses than in 2012 and now has to fit her training in around a busy schedule as a mother of three. She says having horses in stables at home makes things easier.
"Her round at Gatcombe gave both her and the horse a 'good education'."
Despite missing out on the chance to win a gold medal, Zara has an illustrious sporting career behind her, with impressive accolades, world championship titles and a silver Olympic medal to her name.
Speaking on Mike Tindall's The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast last September, Zara's cousin Prince William said: "The only time I’ve ever cried when watching sport was when Zara won, I think it was the European championship.
"I was down in Exmoor at the time camping. We were all huddled around the phone watching it. She was there, she was blubbing away, the flag was going up. I was in pieces."