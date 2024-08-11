Zara Tindall cuts an elegant figure in jodhpurs and riding boots amid Olympic heartbreak

"Tindall is back in training and working on having the right horse for a run at the 2024 Olympics in Paris," wrote Matthew Benns, who interviewed Zara.

"She has fewer horses than in 2012 and now has to fit her training in around a busy schedule as a mother of three. She says having horses in stables at home makes things easier.

"Her round at Gatcombe gave both her and the horse a 'good education'."