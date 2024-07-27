Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Queen Letizia is seriously glamorous in waist-cinching floral dress
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
queen letizia floral dress © Carlos Alvarez

Queen Letizia is seriously glamorous in waist-cinching floral dress

The Spanish royal looked stunning for the Paris Olympics opening ceremony

Sophie Bates
Commerce Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Queen Letizia never fails to impress us with her fashion-forward outfits, the stylish royal's latest look is one of her best to date.

Attending the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics on Friday, Queen Letizia looked incredible in a Carolina Herrera A-line dress that featured a chic floral print and a figure-skimming black bow waistband. 

queen letizia floral dress paris olympics © Oscar J Barroso/Shutterstock
Queen Letizia has been seen wearing Carolina Herrera on several occasions

For her accessories, the Spanish royal opted for a pair of silver drop earrings to perfectly complement her glamorous attire, while her brunette hair was styled in a sleek blow-out. Letizia opted for her signature makeup look for the ceremony, sporting a brown smokey eye, a touch of black mascara, and a nude matte lip to finish. 

The mother-of-two attended the highly anticipated event with her husband King Felipe VI, who looked smart in a navy pinstripe suit with a pink patterned tie. The couple didn't let the rain stop them from enjoying the ceremony, and the pair were spotted wearing rain ponchos to take cover from the showers.

king felipe queen letizia rain ponchos © Niviere David/ABACAPRESS.COM/Shutterstock
King Felipe and Queen Letizia covered from the showers in rain ponchos

The Spanish royals' official Instagram account shared a carousel of photos from the event, with the caption that translated to: "The Paris Olympic Games begin with the inauguration ceremony attended by the Kings to give their support to the Spanish delegation.

"383 athletes from our country will fight in Paris to carry the Spanish flag to the highest. They have come this far because of their effort, their consistency and their passion for the sport, and they are an example of what the Olympic spirit stands for. Best of luck to all!"

View post on Instagram
 

Queen Letizia's black and white dress isn't the only floral number we've seen from her this week. The former journalist stepped out in another Carolina Herrera dress on Wednesday, this time a  'Print Crepe De Chine Shirt Dress' from the Spanish fashion label. 

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Attending a meeting in Barcelona, the royal looked stunning in the purple shirt dress, which she teamed with a pair of white block sandals. 

You may also like

Other Topics

More Royal Style

See more

Read More