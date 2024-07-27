Queen Letizia is seriously glamorous in waist-cinching floral dress

Queen Letizia never fails to impress us with her fashion-forward outfits, the stylish royal's latest look is one of her best to date.

Attending the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics on Friday, Queen Letizia looked incredible in a Carolina Herrera A-line dress that featured a chic floral print and a figure-skimming black bow waistband.

© Oscar J Barroso/Shutterstock Queen Letizia has been seen wearing Carolina Herrera on several occasions

For her accessories, the Spanish royal opted for a pair of silver drop earrings to perfectly complement her glamorous attire, while her brunette hair was styled in a sleek blow-out. Letizia opted for her signature makeup look for the ceremony, sporting a brown smokey eye, a touch of black mascara, and a nude matte lip to finish.

The mother-of-two attended the highly anticipated event with her husband King Felipe VI, who looked smart in a navy pinstripe suit with a pink patterned tie. The couple didn't let the rain stop them from enjoying the ceremony, and the pair were spotted wearing rain ponchos to take cover from the showers.

© Niviere David/ABACAPRESS.COM/Shutterstock King Felipe and Queen Letizia covered from the showers in rain ponchos

The Spanish royals' official Instagram account shared a carousel of photos from the event, with the caption that translated to: "The Paris Olympic Games begin with the inauguration ceremony attended by the Kings to give their support to the Spanish delegation.

"383 athletes from our country will fight in Paris to carry the Spanish flag to the highest. They have come this far because of their effort, their consistency and their passion for the sport, and they are an example of what the Olympic spirit stands for. Best of luck to all!"

Queen Letizia's black and white dress isn't the only floral number we've seen from her this week. The former journalist stepped out in another Carolina Herrera dress on Wednesday, this time a 'Print Crepe De Chine Shirt Dress' from the Spanish fashion label.

Attending a meeting in Barcelona, the royal looked stunning in the purple shirt dress, which she teamed with a pair of white block sandals.