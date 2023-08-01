Zara and Mike Tindall's £1.69m marital home had its own hot tub - photos

Zara Tindall and her husband Mike keep their family home with their three children Mia, Lena and Lucas fairly private – an easy feat considering they live on Princess Anne's rural estate, Gatcombe Park.

Before moving into the property, which has access to a royal party barn, the Olympic equestrian and the England rugby star resided in Cheltenham. Their former four-storey detached townhouse holds a special place in their hearts, as it is where they announced their engagement in December 2010 and where they returned following their nuptials at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh in July 2011.

Luckily for us, photos inside their marital home, Hallery House, were released when it went up for sale for £1.2 million in 2013, with its value increasing to £1.69 million by 2017. From the hot tub to the cinema room where Mike popped the question, see inside the royal couple's former house…

The building

The townhouse is listed as a Grade II property, set over four floors with almost 5,000 square feet of space. Nick Chivers of Knight Frank who listed the property told the Daily Mail, "The Tindalls weren't here that long but they refurbished it to what it is now.

The current owners bought it from them and have gone on to improve it further by building a double garage which completes the package. The house is detached, which is pretty rare for townhouses in Cheltenham, and there are lots of great amenities close by. The basement could be used as a separate self-contained apartment, so it's a massively flexible property."

The living room

The stunning living room has triple floor-to-ceiling sash windows, intricate ceiling mouldings and a large wood burner in the centre of the room. Mike and Zara had also furnished the space with a unique coffee table made from pebbles and a glass top, sitting on top of a cowhide rug.

The bedroom

Inside, the home has a spacious master bedroom, as well as six additional bedrooms. The master suite has three enormous bay windows with sash shutters, and is decorated with cream walls and wooden floors. Nick Chivers of Knight Frank added that Mike and Zara had designed the property to look exactly how it did at the time. "The Tindalls did a great job of making it look very beautiful," he said.

Another bedroom in the home follows the same muted colour scheme, with a wooden bed frame and a cream chest of drawers painted with a floral design.

The kitchen

According to the home's former listing, the kitchen was a major selling-point. There is a "large island with polished concrete worktops and appliances by Gaggenau and Fisher Paykel. The kitchen opens to the adjacent dining room and both have views over the garden".

The bathroom

The master bathroom upstairs features grey marble tiles, light grey walls, an enormous rainfall shower and a freestanding white bathtub. Mike and Zara also had their very own his and hers sinks.

The gym

Mike and Zara's former property also boasts its very own home gym and a large jacuzzi.

The cinema

The Tindalls had their very own home cinema, with a large flatscreen projector screen, and a comfortable brown L-shaped sofa.

The hallway

Mike and Zara had a spiral staircase with a white wooden bannister, white stairs and a cream and brown stair runner.

