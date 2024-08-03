Queen Mary is so chic in cinched It-girl skirt and most unexpected shoes

Queen Mary has made styling up a storm at the Paris Olympics her ultimate modus operandi and this week's swimming night session was no different.
The Australian-born Danish royal, 52, was spotted alongside Danish textile designer Helle Trolle leaving the Paris La Defense Arena in a gorgeous waist-defining floaty skirt in a navy and white pattern.
The skirt, which was made by the ultimate It-girl brand Ganni, was teamed with a white shirt for Mary's innate touch of classic elegance.
In an unexpected sartorial move, the Queen ditched her go-to killer heels for a pair of flats. She rocked vintage leather gladiator sandals from Prada and slipped on a tan leather crossbody bag - the 'Marcie' Pochette' style from Chloe.
As per usual, King Frederik's wife paid tribute to her husband by wearing the 'F' initial necklace from Halberstadt, along with the 'M' letter necklace, 'Esme' bracelet, and 'Glory Diamonds Tennis Bracelet' from Dulong.
The royal's brunette locks were styled in a flattering blowdry and her radiant makeup look featured a warm brown smokey eye.
Queen Mary's Olympic wardrobe
Just days before, Mary was seen alongside her husband as she greeted French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte at a reception for foreign leaders prior to the Olympics Opening Ceremony at Elysee Palace.
The mother-of-four looked supremely elegant in a deep red satin wrap blouse from Jesper Hovring which was tucked into a pair of off-white wide-leg trousers.
She popped on a tan belt to match her Chloe 'Marcie' Pochette' bag which had the strap detached to create an evening-ready clutch.
For shoes, Mary sported the Valentino 'Rockstud 85 Red Leather Pumps' and she rounded off her look with the same layered gold jewellery. Also in attendance were King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium and Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco.
She wore the same look with a trench coat to brave the rain of the Opening Ceremony as they sat with Queen Máxima and King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands.
Mary incorporated red into two other stylish Olympic looks. On 26 July she attended the torch relay ahead of the games in a white floaty dress teamed with a red linen blazer and nude Gianvito Rossi heels.
Meanwhile, on 25 July the royal was seen with her husband at the opening of the Danish pavilion at the Maison du Danemark on the Champs-Elysées in a red leg-lengthening jumpsuit from Max Mara styled with the ‘Mortimer’ Pecan Leather Top Handle Bag from Anya Hindmarch and the ‘Spagna Brown Embossed Leather Sandals' from Ferragamo.
