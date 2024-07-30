Princess Kate's fitted shoulder-baring gown for Olympics event was her best look

The Princess of Wales is partial to a sporting event and is renowned for styling up a storm for such occasions - take Royal Ascot or Wimbledon for example.
The 2024 Olympics, which are currently taking place in Paris, opened with a bang last week as the kings and queens of Denmark and Spain, as well as the prince and princess of Monaco arrived to mark the occasion.
But back in 2016, Kate, now 42, showed off her sartorial prowess as she arrived at SportsAid's 40th anniversary dinner to meet charity ambassadors and athletes who were set to compete in the Rio Olympics.
The Princess was seen in a gorgeous royal blue gown which was fitted to the knee and featured a slightly flared skirt to the floor. The figure-flattering number featured a cold-shoulder detail, as well as a V-shaped neckline.
You may also like
To accessorise her look, Prince William's wife wore a pair of suede black peep-toe heels to match her understated clutch.
Adding a touch of glamour to the royal's look were her sparkly oversized silver hoop earrings. The blue shade of her gown also brought out the dazzling hue of her sapphire engagement ring.
For hair and makeup, the mother-of-three opted for a classically elegant feel. Kate wore her shoulder-length looks in bouncy waves and donned a shimmery cool-toned smokey eye.
Kate's Olympic wardrobe
It isn't the first time that Kate has pulled out all the stops at an Olympic celebration. In 2012, the year London hosted the games, the Princess attended a reception for Team GB medallists at Buckingham Palace.
She looked elegant in an unexpected black midi dress with sheer sleeves adorned with intricate floral beading. The fluted-sleeved dress was styled with platformed heels and a wavy blowdry.
The mother of the future king, who married into the royal family just one year before the London 2012 Olympics, was also spotted donning sporty attire as she took a stroll in the boat park on day 10 at Weymouth Harbour.
She rocked skinny jeans, red trainers, and a Team GB jacket. The royal dressed up her skinny jeans when she joined Prince William for a visit to the Team GB accommodation in the Athletes Village at the Olympic Park in Stratford.
DISCOVER: Princess Kate's Wimbledon jewellery revamp everyone's still talking about
King Charles' daughter-in-law also popped on a pair of closed-toe heeled cork wedges to match her striped top and navy blazer. Of course, it wouldn't be an Olympic outfit without a Team GB scarf which echoed the logo on her husband's white shirt.
LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!
If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…
What is it?
Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.
Member benefits
- Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
- Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
- Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
- Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
- Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won
- Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
- Invitations to in-person and virtual events
- A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
- Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits
By royal decree
You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!