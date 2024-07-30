Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton's shoulder-baring Olympics gown was her most dazzling
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrives to attend SportsAid's 40th anniversary dinner in London on June 9, 2016© Getty

Princess Kate's fitted shoulder-baring gown for Olympics event was her best look

The Princess of Wales put the royal in royal blue to meet Olympic athletes

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
6 minutes ago
The Princess of Wales is partial to a sporting event and is renowned for styling up a storm for such occasions - take Royal Ascot or Wimbledon for example. 

The 2024 Olympics, which are currently taking place in Paris, opened with a bang last week as the kings and queens of Denmark and Spain, as well as the prince and princess of Monaco arrived to mark the occasion.

Kate opted for a rare cold-shoulder moment

But back in 2016, Kate, now 42, showed off her sartorial prowess as she arrived at SportsAid's 40th anniversary dinner to meet charity ambassadors and athletes who were set to compete in the Rio Olympics.

kate middleton in blue dress talking to man in suit© Getty
She opted for a sleek blue look

The Princess was seen in a gorgeous royal blue gown which was fitted to the knee and featured a slightly flared skirt to the floor. The figure-flattering number featured a cold-shoulder detail, as well as a V-shaped neckline.

kate middleton in royal blue dress looking over shoulder© Getty
The then-Duchess of Cambridge wore royal blue

To accessorise her look, Prince William's wife wore a pair of suede black peep-toe heels to match her understated clutch.

Kate middleton greeting athletes in smart dress© Getty
Kate met athletes ahead of the 2016 Rio Olympics

Adding a touch of glamour to the royal's look were her sparkly oversized silver hoop earrings. The blue shade of her gown also brought out the dazzling hue of her sapphire engagement ring.

The royal looked elegant as she met ambassadors from SportsAid

For hair and makeup, the mother-of-three opted for a classically elegant feel. Kate wore her shoulder-length looks in bouncy waves and donned a shimmery cool-toned smokey eye.

Kate's Olympic wardrobe

Kate middleton smiles as she talks to athletes during a reception held for Team GB Olympic and Paralympic London 2012 medalists© Getty
Kate smiles as she talks to athletes during a reception held for Team GB Olympic and Paralympic London 2012 medalists

It isn't the first time that Kate has pulled out all the stops at an Olympic celebration. In 2012, the year London hosted the games, the Princess attended a reception for Team GB medallists at Buckingham Palace. 

kate middleton chatting with the Women's hockey team© Getty
She chatted with the Women's hockey team

She looked elegant in an unexpected black midi dress with sheer sleeves adorned with intricate floral beading. The fluted-sleeved dress was styled with platformed heels and a wavy blowdry. 

Kate middleton in jeans, trainers and sporty jacket© Getty
Kate swapped her gown for a sportier look

The mother of the future king, who married into the royal family just one year before the London 2012 Olympics, was also spotted donning sporty attire as she took a stroll in the boat park on day 10 at Weymouth Harbour.

Prince William and Princess Kate in team GB merch© Getty
Prince William and Princess Kate visited the Team GB accommodation flats

She rocked skinny jeans, red trainers, and a Team GB jacket. The royal dressed up her skinny jeans when she joined Prince William for a visit to the Team GB accommodation in the Athletes Village at the Olympic Park in Stratford. 

Princess Kate's Wimbledon jewellery revamp everyone's still talking about 

King Charles' daughter-in-law also popped on a pair of closed-toe heeled cork wedges to match her striped top and navy blazer. Of course, it wouldn't be an Olympic outfit without a Team GB scarf which echoed the logo on her husband's white shirt.

