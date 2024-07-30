Princess Kate's fitted shoulder-baring gown for Olympics event was her best look

The Princess of Wales is partial to a sporting event and is renowned for styling up a storm for such occasions - take Royal Ascot or Wimbledon for example.

The 2024 Olympics, which are currently taking place in Paris, opened with a bang last week as the kings and queens of Denmark and Spain, as well as the prince and princess of Monaco arrived to mark the occasion.

© Getty Kate opted for a rare cold-shoulder moment But back in 2016, Kate, now 42, showed off her sartorial prowess as she arrived at SportsAid's 40th anniversary dinner to meet charity ambassadors and athletes who were set to compete in the Rio Olympics.

© Getty She opted for a sleek blue look The Princess was seen in a gorgeous royal blue gown which was fitted to the knee and featured a slightly flared skirt to the floor. The figure-flattering number featured a cold-shoulder detail, as well as a V-shaped neckline.

© Getty The then-Duchess of Cambridge wore royal blue To accessorise her look, Prince William's wife wore a pair of suede black peep-toe heels to match her understated clutch.

© Getty Kate met athletes ahead of the 2016 Rio Olympics Adding a touch of glamour to the royal's look were her sparkly oversized silver hoop earrings. The blue shade of her gown also brought out the dazzling hue of her sapphire engagement ring.

© Getty The royal looked elegant as she met ambassadors from SportsAid For hair and makeup, the mother-of-three opted for a classically elegant feel. Kate wore her shoulder-length looks in bouncy waves and donned a shimmery cool-toned smokey eye.

Kate's Olympic wardrobe © Getty Kate smiles as she talks to athletes during a reception held for Team GB Olympic and Paralympic London 2012 medalists It isn't the first time that Kate has pulled out all the stops at an Olympic celebration. In 2012, the year London hosted the games, the Princess attended a reception for Team GB medallists at Buckingham Palace.

© Getty She chatted with the Women's hockey team She looked elegant in an unexpected black midi dress with sheer sleeves adorned with intricate floral beading. The fluted-sleeved dress was styled with platformed heels and a wavy blowdry.

© Getty Kate swapped her gown for a sportier look The mother of the future king, who married into the royal family just one year before the London 2012 Olympics, was also spotted donning sporty attire as she took a stroll in the boat park on day 10 at Weymouth Harbour.

© Getty Prince William and Princess Kate visited the Team GB accommodation flats She rocked skinny jeans, red trainers, and a Team GB jacket. The royal dressed up her skinny jeans when she joined Prince William for a visit to the Team GB accommodation in the Athletes Village at the Olympic Park in Stratford. DISCOVER: Princess Kate's Wimbledon jewellery revamp everyone's still talking about King Charles' daughter-in-law also popped on a pair of closed-toe heeled cork wedges to match her striped top and navy blazer. Of course, it wouldn't be an Olympic outfit without a Team GB scarf which echoed the logo on her husband's white shirt.