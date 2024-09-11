Twin sisters Lady Eliza and Lady Amelia Spencer swap bridal outfits in last-minute change

Lady Eliza and Lady Amelia Spencer served up a double dose of glamour as they graced the Atelier Emé Bridal Collection fashion show in Milan on Tuesday evening.

The twin sisters, 32, who are the nieces of the late Princess Diana and daughters of Earl Spencer, looked beautiful in glittering sequined pieces from the Italian label's stunning collection.

Eliza cut a sophisticated silhouette in a fitted trouser suit elevated with a blush sequin stripe down the leg and sparkling embellishments on the lapels and pockets of her silhouette-skimming jacket.

Amelia looked equally divine in a matching champagne-hued mini dress complete with a deep V neckline and an all-over sheer layer elevated with sequins.

© Instagram / @ameliaspencer15 The Spencer sisters looked angelic in their cream bridal couture

The identical pair added to their matching beauty glow with soft blonde curls, adding a rosy blush, black eyeliner and dusky pink lipstick to finish their bridal-like glamour.

"The most beautiful collection, show and setting," Eliza wrote on Instagram, revealing that she and her sister actually had a last minute wardrobe switch up.

"Started off wearing the suit and ended up wearing the dress," she wrote. "Twin switch!"

© Instagram / @ameliaspencer15 Lady Amelia Spencer swapped her look to wear her sister Eliza's dress

Her sister echoed the same excitement, writing on her personal Instagram page: "The most special evening in Milan. Thank you @ateliereme for having us at your beautiful show."

According to Atelier Emé, their latest Bridal Collection ranges from "wide silhouettes to slipdress patterns, always maintaining the traditional elegance that sets the brand apart."

The twins, who grew up in South Africa after their family relocated to avoid the attention their Spencer name attracted, were also joined by their older sister, Lady Kitty Spencer, 33, who recently welcomed her first daughter, Athena.

© Instagram / @ameliaspencer15 (L-R) Lady Eliza Spencer, Lady Kitty Spencer and Lady Amelia Spencer attend the Aterlier Emé show in Milan

The Spencer sisters share an incredibly close bond and have become closer than ever since the newest addition to their family.

Lady Kitty announced she and her husband Michael Lewis had welcomed their first child in March on Mother's Day, as she shared a beautiful montage of her walking on a beach holding her little one.

She wrote: "It’s the joy of my life to be your mummy, little one. I love you unconditionally. Happy Mother's Day to those who celebrate today."

Amelia and Eliza never fail to share their adoration for their niece whenever Kitty shares a photograph of her little girl, flooding the comments with heart emojis and sweet messages.

"Perfect angel," penned Amelia on her sister's latest photo with her daughter, as Eliza wrote: "My perfect little Niece."