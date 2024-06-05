Lady Amelia Spencer is a vision in sheer bridal mini dress alongside husband Greg Mallett

Lady Amelia Spencer looked simply glowing in a photo captured on Tuesday during a Dubai holiday with her husband Greg Mallett.

Princess Diana's niece, 31, could have been a modern bride in a sheer white shirt from Zimmermann which featured floral embroidery across the chest and opaque white cuffs and collar.

© Instagram Amelia wowed in bridal white

Peeking through the blouse was a plain white bralet. The button-up number was teamed with a white mini skirt from Zimmermann which had broderie anglaise across the hem for a touch of ornate detailing.

© Instagram Amelia and Greg enjoyed a sun-soaked trip to Dubai

Amplifying her angelic white look to the next level was a pair of killer red heels, the 'Cha Cha Cha 105 Sandals' from Aquazurra with a sharp stiletto heel.

© Instagram Amelia wore a bralet under her sheer shirt

Her platinum blonde locks were styled straight, tumbling down her back and swept away from her face with the help of a pair of chic sunglasses. Her makeup look was suitably bronzey with lashings of mascara.

Meanwhile, her husband looked lapped up the sun at Atlantis The Royal in a pale blue and white striped linen shirt with a pair of navy shorts and slip-on boat shoes.

The trip comes just shortly after Lady Amelia and her husband jetted off to Venice with her sisters Lady Kitty, 33, and Lady Eliza, 31, who also came with their partners in tow.

Charles Spencer's daughters were seen in a gorgeous riverside snap before they attended the opening of a new Brunello Cucinelli store. The lookalike sisters stunned in coordinating neutral linen suits and chic heels.

© Getty Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer attended The RHS Chelsea Flower Show

The model switched up her style when she attended the Chelsea Flower Show with her twin sister Eliza. Lady Amelia looked stylish in a colour-block midi dress with fluted sleeves and a swishy skirt.

The blue, white, and green number also featured a round neckline and belted waistline was teamed with a white mini bag, strappy silver heels, and the star of the show - a dazzling diamond necklace that matched her silver earrings from Boodles' Perspective Collection.

© Getty The Spencer girls looked radiant in swishy dresses

Her equally stylish sister wore a navy wrap dress with perspex heels and a pistachio green Chanel bag to tie in with her green and pink Boodles jewels.

The classically elegant look contrasted the modern all-black ensemble she rocked to the Youth To The People X Space NK: Superfood Skin Drip launch in May.

© Getty Lady Amelia attended the Youth To The People X Space NK: Superfood Skin Drip launch

Prince William's cousin wore a cropped black T-shirt with a pair of black linen wide-leg trousers styled with a pair of black patent heels and a cropped black pinstripe jacket.

© Getty Lady Amelia Spencer switched up her style beside Greg Mallett

DISCOVER: Lady Amelia Spencer is a vision in cropped bridal suit for 'romantic' milestone with Greg Mallett

Her blonde tresses were worn in loose beachy waves and she upped the ante where her makeup was concerned, wowing with a sparkly gold eye and glossy lips.