Princess Diana's nieces Eliza and Amelia Spencer twin in sensational cinched power suits

It is clear that Princess Diana's effortless sense of style has been inherited by her nieces. The twin daughters of the late Princess' younger brother Charles Spencer were spotted at Cheltenham Festival on Friday looking so chic in the most stylish of power suits.

Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza, both 31, were seen wearing matching co-ords. Lady Amelia looked radiant in a crisp white single-breasted blazer with a dark tortoiseshell button.

© Getty The sisters both wore chic power suits

She paired the blazer with coordinating wide-leg trousers in the same material with a cinched waistline. To break up the white suit, the model popped on a satin camisole in a champagne hue with a rounded neckline.

Accessorising Amelia's look were a sequin-adorned grey clutch and a pair of patent croc print black heels. Her jewellery was kept simple and elegant with two diamond necklaces and matching diamond drop earrings.

© Getty Lady Amelia wore her hair in a low chic ponytail

The aristocrat wore her hair in a neat low ponytail and her makeup was glowing with a soft pink shimmery eyeshadow blended over her eyelids and a nude satin lip.

Meanwhile, her sister matched her elegant energy. Lady Eliza opted for a dovetail grey power suit which was comprised of a double-breasted blazer and wide-leg trousers. She wore her blazer done up with a black camisole underneath.

© Getty Both Spencers wore silver jewels

She too went for a grey bag but in suede and added a pair of black strappy heels. Her blonde locks were worn down and straight and Eliza completed her look with silver jewellery similar to her sisters and an identical radiant makeup look.

Whenever on public outings together, the sisters rock the best coordinated looks. Take a look at their chicest twinning moments…

Milan Fashion Week © Getty Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer attended the Giorgio Armani fashion show during Milan Fashion Week in February where they once again rocked incredible power suits. Amelia opted for a grey-blue shiny set with a waistcoat and Avant-Garde heels, while Eliza wowed in metallic sage green.



The Fashion Awards © Joe Maher Last November the sisters rocked complementary silver looks with a high fashion twist. Amelia rocked a scrunchy holographic strapless ballgown with a corset-like bodice with a high ponytail and pink jewels. Meanwhile, Eliza was breathtaking in a holographic mini dress with a sheer organza layer over the top with a feathered hem.



London's Air Ambulance Charity Black and White Gala Ball 2024 © Getty Lady Amelia looked like a modern bride when she arrived at Raffles London at The OWO wearing this gorgeous white midi dress with chainmail sleeves and chest panel and a bow detail across the front. Her sister looked equally impressive in a black floor-length gown covered in rhinestones.



Perfect X AMI Issue Six Launch Party © Getty In February, the sisters attended the Perfect Magazine and AMI Paris LFW Party at Dovetale at 1 Hotel Mayfair. Eliza stunned in a gold textured skirt co-ord with a collarless jacket that had embellishments around the neck. Amelia looked modern and elegant in a complementary mini skirt look that was covered in white floral embellishments and had contrasting black sleeves.



