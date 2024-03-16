Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Diana's nieces Eliza and Amelia Spencer twin in cinched power suits
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:

Princess Diana's nieces Eliza and Amelia Spencer twin in sensational cinched power suits

Charles Spencer's daughters looked so chic at Cheltenham Festival

2 minutes ago
Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer smiling at eachother
Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
Share this:

It is clear that Princess Diana's effortless sense of style has been inherited by her nieces. The twin daughters of the late Princess' younger brother Charles Spencer were spotted at Cheltenham Festival on Friday looking so chic in the most stylish of power suits.

Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza, both 31, were seen wearing matching co-ords. Lady Amelia looked radiant in a crisp white single-breasted blazer with a dark tortoiseshell button.

amelia in white suit, eliza in grey suit© Getty
The sisters both wore chic power suits

She paired the blazer with coordinating wide-leg trousers in the same material with a cinched waistline. To break up the white suit, the model popped on a satin camisole in a champagne hue with a rounded neckline. 

Accessorising Amelia's look were a sequin-adorned grey clutch and a pair of patent croc print black heels. Her jewellery was kept simple and elegant with two diamond necklaces and matching diamond drop earrings. 

Lady Amelia in white suit with ponytail© Getty
Lady Amelia wore her hair in a low chic ponytail

The aristocrat wore her hair in a neat low ponytail and her makeup was glowing with a soft pink shimmery eyeshadow blended over her eyelids and a nude satin lip. 

Meanwhile, her sister matched her elegant energy. Lady Eliza opted for a dovetail grey power suit which was comprised of a double-breasted blazer and wide-leg trousers. She wore her blazer done up with a black camisole underneath.

eliza and amelia in neutral suits© Getty
Both Spencers wore silver jewels

She too went for a grey bag but in suede and added a pair of black strappy heels. Her blonde locks were worn down and straight and Eliza completed her look with silver jewellery similar to her sisters and an identical radiant makeup look.

Whenever on public outings together, the sisters rock the best coordinated looks. Take a look at their chicest twinning moments…

Milan Fashion Week

twins in metallic suits© Getty

Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer attended the Giorgio Armani fashion show during Milan Fashion Week in February where they once again rocked incredible power suits. 

Amelia opted for a grey-blue shiny set with a waistcoat and Avant-Garde heels, while Eliza wowed in metallic sage green.

The Fashion Awards

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 04: Amelia Spencer and Eliza Spencer attend The Fashion Awards 2023 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 04, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)© Joe Maher

Last November the sisters rocked complementary silver looks with a high fashion twist. Amelia rocked a scrunchy holographic strapless ballgown with a corset-like bodice with a high ponytail and pink jewels. 

Meanwhile, Eliza was breathtaking in a holographic mini dress with a sheer organza layer over the top with a feathered hem.

London's Air Ambulance Charity Black and White Gala Ball 2024

amelia in white midi dress, eliza in black maxi dress© Getty

Lady Amelia looked like a modern bride when she arrived at Raffles London at The OWO wearing this gorgeous white midi dress with chainmail sleeves and chest panel and a bow detail across the front. Her sister looked equally impressive in a black floor-length gown covered in rhinestones.

Perfect X AMI Issue Six Launch Party

amelia in white and black mini dress, eliza in gold skirt suit© Getty

In February, the sisters attended the Perfect Magazine and AMI Paris LFW Party at Dovetale at 1 Hotel Mayfair. Eliza stunned in a gold textured skirt co-ord with a collarless jacket that had embellishments around the neck. 

Amelia looked modern and elegant in a complementary mini skirt look that was covered in white floral embellishments and had contrasting black sleeves.

DISCOVER:  Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer twin in tweed shorts and fitted shirts in Madrid 

Other Topics

More Royal Style

See more