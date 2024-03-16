Princess Diana's nieces Eliza and Amelia Spencer twin in sensational cinched power suits

It is clear that Princess Diana's effortless sense of style has been inherited by her nieces. The twin daughters of the late Princess' younger brother Charles Spencer were spotted at Cheltenham Festival on Friday looking so chic in the most stylish of power suits.
Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza, both 31, were seen wearing matching co-ords. Lady Amelia looked radiant in a crisp white single-breasted blazer with a dark tortoiseshell button.
She paired the blazer with coordinating wide-leg trousers in the same material with a cinched waistline. To break up the white suit, the model popped on a satin camisole in a champagne hue with a rounded neckline.
Accessorising Amelia's look were a sequin-adorned grey clutch and a pair of patent croc print black heels. Her jewellery was kept simple and elegant with two diamond necklaces and matching diamond drop earrings.
The aristocrat wore her hair in a neat low ponytail and her makeup was glowing with a soft pink shimmery eyeshadow blended over her eyelids and a nude satin lip.
Meanwhile, her sister matched her elegant energy. Lady Eliza opted for a dovetail grey power suit which was comprised of a double-breasted blazer and wide-leg trousers. She wore her blazer done up with a black camisole underneath.
She too went for a grey bag but in suede and added a pair of black strappy heels. Her blonde locks were worn down and straight and Eliza completed her look with silver jewellery similar to her sisters and an identical radiant makeup look.
Whenever on public outings together, the sisters rock the best coordinated looks. Take a look at their chicest twinning moments…
DISCOVER: Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer twin in tweed shorts and fitted shirts in Madrid