Lady Eliza & Amelia Spencer: 10 best fashion moments of all time

They said that good things come in pairs, which certainly rings true when it comes to the sartorial agendas of twin sisters Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer.

The aristocratic twins, who are the nieces of Princess Diana, were basically destined for style greatness with an aunt who is still one of the most powerful influencers in fashion history, even after her death almost 30 years ago.

The two, who are the daughters of Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer, are fashion icons in their own right, but when appearing together, Eliza and Amelia often coordinate their outfits, presenting a harmonious 'same but different' looks that demonstrate two different ways to wear a certain style - lucky us. They choose pieces that reflect their individual tastes, whilst maintaining a cohesive look.

Calculated coordination is a key part of their approach, proven by their style back catalogue. "There’s nothing we can’t get through as long as we have each other… we are each other’s other halves," Amelia previously told Hello! Fashion. "We have the exact same taste in clothing, and will arrive at a dinner or meet up in the day dressed to match. When choosing outfits for an event, we’ve found the only way to do this fairly is to take it in turns who gets to choose first."

Here are some of their best fashion moments of all time:

1/ 10 © Getty Sophisticated glamour At the 2022 Fashion Awards, Eliza brought home the Hollywood glamour with a dazzling strapless gown with a tier of hanging embellishments draping over the top. Amelia wore a black halterneck gown with a sheer chiffon chest area and fitted across the torso. The patternless gown provided the perfect background to amplify her ultra-bling accessories.

2/ 10 © Getty Images Feminine elegance To the 2023 Chelsea Flower Show, Amelia stunned in a floaty floral midi dress with a tiered skirt by Zimmermann. Eliza on the other hand wore a bright pink polka dot dress by Alessandra Rich, reminiscent of one her aunt Princess Diana wore in 1993.

3/ 10 © Jacopo Raule Satin suiting At Giorgio Armani's AW24 show, the two perfected 'same but different' suiting. Amelia opted for a green-ish single-breasted blazer paired with trousers with the hems turned up. A scoop-neck matching-hued top was her baselayer. Eliza on the other hand opted for a blue suit with a waistcoat underneath.

4/ 10 © Getty Perfect patterning At The L'Atelier Robuchon's restaurant launch party, they schooled us wearing head-to-toe patterns in pieces from Carolina Herrera. Amelia opted for a red Carolina Herrera shirt and wide-leg trousers set, while Eliza opted for a silk shirt dress.



5/ 10 © Joe Maher Ice Queen glamour At the 2023 Fashion Awards, Amelia stunned in a showstopping silver maxi dress featuring a plunging neckline, a corset bodice and a gathered voluminous skirt. Amping up the frosty glam, the stunning gown was adorned with diamantes across the chest and the torso. Eliza, on the other hand wore a fitted, mini version of Amelia's dress with a cool-girl cut-out at the chest. She layered it with a sheer cape in a similar icy blue hue featuring an embellished collar, a statement feathery hem and dazzling diamante adornments.



6/ 10 © Getty Ladies in red Showing us two ways to wear red, Eliza wore an elegant off-the-shoulder gown with a frontal thigh split. She completed her look with a striking gilded headpiece by milliner EZARA/J. Amelia opted for a short-sleeved mini dress, featuring bustle-like shaping, paired with a red floral headband by Stephanie Browne and a voluminous low ponytail.

7/ 10 © Dave Benett Party season minis During LFW AW24, the stylish royal sisters wore pieces from Celia Kritharioti's AW23 couture collection. Eliza wore a dazzling gold textured tweed jacket and mini skirt two-piece whilst Amelia opted for a monochromatic mini dress featuring 3D florals.

8/ 10 © Sam Tabone Headpiece inspo and bridal outfits In 2023, Amelia wore an elegant white jumpsuit with a corset bodice, wide-leg trousers and romantic gigot sleeves from Cappellazzo Couture, whilst Eliza opted for a one-shoulder white bustier top with sculptured panelling at the front, paired with wide-leg trousers from Toni Maticevski. On their heads, Amelia wore the ‘Caulfield Bandeau’ crystal headpiece from wedding accessories brand Stephanie Browne - a headband featuring intertwined leaf embellishments adorned with Swarovski crystals. Eliza opted for the Lavender Muse Dynasty Crystal Headpiece from House of Emmanuelle, which uses octagon, pear, navette & round crystal stones

9/ 10 © Getty Hues of blues At the 2024 Chelsea Flower Show, Amelia played with summer colourblocking in a navy, white and turquoise dress by Edeline Lee. A Jimmy Choo handbag and diamante mules from Gina completed her look. Eliza wore a navy wrap dress also from Edeline Lee, styled with a mint green Chanel box bag and Boodles jewellery.