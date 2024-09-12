Queen Mary re-wears silky dress from 10 years ago - and looks better than ever

Queen Mary truly outdid herself on Wednesday night when she attended a gala dinner for the Royal Yacht Dannebrog officers alongside her husband King Frederik.
The Australian-born Danish royal, 52, was photographed exiting a car in a beautiful satin dress she first wore 10 years ago at the celebrations of 200 years of Norway's constitutional independence from Denmark.
The age-defying gown came in a blue and cerise pink pattern and featured a crew neckline, subtly belted waist, and capped sleeves.
The figure-flattering style was teamed with a pair of equally bold suede heels - a vivid purple pair from Gianvito Rossi. Mary also carried the Bottega Veneta 'Intrecciato Knot Antique Rose Silk Clutch' and wore her tumbling brunette locks in a chic updo.
You may also like
Queen Mary's sailing style
The mother of four has worn an array of fabulous outfits through the summer sailing season. Earlier on Wednesday, the Queen officially disembarked Royal Yacht Dannebrog to mark the end of the sailing season in a gorgeous navy suit from The Fold.
King Frederik's wife elevated her look with patent navy heels and an unexpected accessory - a silk hair scarf wrapped around her ponytail.
Navy has quickly become the colour of the season in King Frederik's wife's eyes. On 5 September, Mary participated in the Parade at Christiansborg Castle Square in connection with Flag Day for Denmark's expatriates where she stunned in a Jane Atelier square-neck midi dress with a large hat and pearls for a vintage look.
The day before, Her Majesty showed just how versatile blue can be as she presented the Carlsberg Foundation's Research Awards in the intricate lace 'Elodie' dress by Moss and Spy with Gianvito Rossi satin pumps and an embellished Prada clutch.
Lady in red
That isn't to say that the royal only wears blue. In fact, a bright red jumpsuit she wore in Paris is one of her strongest summer looks to date.
Mary posed alongside her husband and the International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach at the IOC and Elysee Dinner at the Louvre ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Opening Ceremony.
DISCOVER: Queen Mary cinches her silhouette in most flattering look to date
She stunned in the Max Mara belted jumpsuit and wore her hair in soft curls to accentuate the honey-toned highlights.
