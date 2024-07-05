Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Queen Mary is a regal beauty in cinched gown gilded in gold
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Queen Mary smiling in white shirt© Getty

Queen Mary is a regal beauty in cinched gown gilded in gold

The Danish royals have taken their twin children on their state visit to Greenland

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
24 minutes ago
Share this:

Queen Mary stepped out looking like a true regal vision on Thursday when she attended an official dinner at Kulturhuset Katuaq in Nuuk during their state visit to Greenland with her husband, King Frederik.

The Australian-born Danish royal, 52, debuted a bespoke floor-grazing gown from Teri Jon By Rickie Freeman. 

View post on Instagram
 

The figure-flattering garment, made from a heavy fabric, featured a mandarin collar, full skirt and cinched waist. The 'Brocade Shirt Gown' also had three-quarter-length sleeves and was elevated with gold leaf embellishment.

The Queen added to the outfit's sense of opulence by wearing a pair of gold heels, as well as the 18-carat gold 'Winter Frost' earrings from Ole Lynggaard and the diamond-adorned 'Glory' tennis bracelet from Dulong Fine Jewelery.

Her hair was styled in a chic updo in preparation for being received by Múte Bourup Egede, the chairman of Greenland's government, Naalakkersuisut.

Outfits Queen Mary packed for the state visit

The Queen's gilded look wasn't the first of the trip. The mother-of-four was seen on 2 July participating in a kaffemik, a coffee-drinking event with the town's citizens in the sports hall in Sisimiut. 

queen mary holding a baby© Getty
Queen Mary showed her maternal side

Mary wore a cream roll neck with a sleeveless wool jacket in a cool brown hue. Her brunette locks were swept off her face and into a swishy ponytail.

Princess Josephine and Prince Vincent with queen mary and king frederik© Getty
Princess Josephine and Prince Vincent accompanied their parents

Upon her arrival at Sisimiut, the royal stood for a photo with her husband and two youngest children - Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, both 13. While Mary wore traditional Greenlandic dress, her lookalike daughter opted for grey wide-leg trousers and a roll-neck jumper.

WATCH: Queen Mary of Denmark: Everything to know

A sunnier outing

Prior to the royal visit to Greenland, the family were seen celebrating a milestone for their oldest son and the future king, Prince Christian.

Crown Prince Christian, King Frederik X, Queen Mary, Princess Josephine, Prince Vincent and Princess Isabella meet the press© Getty
Queen Mary was a doting mum in florals

The 18-year-old royal celebrated his high school graduation at Ordrup gymnasium. His parents beamed with pride with Queen Mary looking perfecting her graduate-mum chic in the crisp white 'Brooket' shirt from Bagutta tucked into the 'Edie' floral A-line midi skirt from Zimmermann.

Crown Prince Christian, King Frederik X, Queen Mary, Princess Josephine, Prince Vincent and Princess Isabella leave the ceremony© Martin Sylvest Andersen
Crown Prince Christian, King Frederik X, Queen Mary, Princess Josephine, Prince Vincent and Princess Isabella leave the ceremony

The royal also wore tan strappy heels from Gianvito Rossi, carried the beige 'Canapa Stuoia Convertible Tote Bag' from Prada, and a pair of oversized gold hoop earrings - the 'Delphis Mega Gold' style from Dulong.

Fun in florals

The day before, the former Microsoft employee stepped out solo to speak at Vartov College as the host of the Maratonsang event.

Queen Mary of Denmark spoke at Vartov College as she hosted the Maratonsang Event© Getty
Maratonsang is an annual tradition which held on the longest day of the year

DISCOVER: King Charles prepares for new relationship

The King's wife donned the unexpected ochre and white floral dress - the 'Acadian' style from Zimmermann with tan heels from Malone Souliers.

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Other Topics

More Royal Style

See more