Queen Mary is a regal beauty in cinched gown gilded in gold

Queen Mary stepped out looking like a true regal vision on Thursday when she attended an official dinner at Kulturhuset Katuaq in Nuuk during their state visit to Greenland with her husband, King Frederik.
The Australian-born Danish royal, 52, debuted a bespoke floor-grazing gown from Teri Jon By Rickie Freeman.
The figure-flattering garment, made from a heavy fabric, featured a mandarin collar, full skirt and cinched waist. The 'Brocade Shirt Gown' also had three-quarter-length sleeves and was elevated with gold leaf embellishment.
The Queen added to the outfit's sense of opulence by wearing a pair of gold heels, as well as the 18-carat gold 'Winter Frost' earrings from Ole Lynggaard and the diamond-adorned 'Glory' tennis bracelet from Dulong Fine Jewelery.
Her hair was styled in a chic updo in preparation for being received by Múte Bourup Egede, the chairman of Greenland's government, Naalakkersuisut.
You may also like
Outfits Queen Mary packed for the state visit
The Queen's gilded look wasn't the first of the trip. The mother-of-four was seen on 2 July participating in a kaffemik, a coffee-drinking event with the town's citizens in the sports hall in Sisimiut.
Mary wore a cream roll neck with a sleeveless wool jacket in a cool brown hue. Her brunette locks were swept off her face and into a swishy ponytail.
Upon her arrival at Sisimiut, the royal stood for a photo with her husband and two youngest children - Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, both 13. While Mary wore traditional Greenlandic dress, her lookalike daughter opted for grey wide-leg trousers and a roll-neck jumper.
A sunnier outing
Prior to the royal visit to Greenland, the family were seen celebrating a milestone for their oldest son and the future king, Prince Christian.
The 18-year-old royal celebrated his high school graduation at Ordrup gymnasium. His parents beamed with pride with Queen Mary looking perfecting her graduate-mum chic in the crisp white 'Brooket' shirt from Bagutta tucked into the 'Edie' floral A-line midi skirt from Zimmermann.
The royal also wore tan strappy heels from Gianvito Rossi, carried the beige 'Canapa Stuoia Convertible Tote Bag' from Prada, and a pair of oversized gold hoop earrings - the 'Delphis Mega Gold' style from Dulong.
Fun in florals
The day before, the former Microsoft employee stepped out solo to speak at Vartov College as the host of the Maratonsang event.
DISCOVER: King Charles prepares for new relationship
The King's wife donned the unexpected ochre and white floral dress - the 'Acadian' style from Zimmermann with tan heels from Malone Souliers.
LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!
If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…
What is it?
Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.
Member benefits
- Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
- Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
- Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
- Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
- Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won
- Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
- Invitations to in-person and virtual events
- A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
- Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits
By royal decree
You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!