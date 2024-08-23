Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Queen Mary looks JUST like Audrey Hepburn in most enormous hat
Queen Mary in hat smiling© Getty

Queen Mary channels Audrey Hepburn in tailored skirt and most enormous hat

King Frederik and his wife were spotted on the final day of their summer tour  

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Queen Mary went out with a bang on Thursday as she rounded off her summer tour with King Frederik in style.

The Australian-born Danish royal, 52, was seen arriving in Vejle where she exuded vintage glamour in a look Audrey Hepburn would have been proud of.

King Frederik and Queen Mary on Vejle Harbour© Getty
King Frederik X and Queen Mary arrives on Vejle Harbour

Mary wore a navy cropped jacket from Prada with a printed blouse from Proenza Schouler. The chiffon number was teamed with the most gorgeous 1950s-style A-line skirt with a tapered waistline from Baum und Pferdgarten.

Queen Mary waves upon arrival at Fjordenhus© Getty
Queen Mary wore an oversized hat

The jacquard skirt was teamed with classic accessories to round off her chic look. King Frederik's wife wore the 'Ascent 85 Pink Leather Pumps' from Gianvito Rossi and carried the 'Small Whitney Bag' from Max Mara - two staple pieces from this summer tour.

Queen Mary wore a floaty skirt by Baum und Pferdgarten© Martin Sylvest Andersen
Queen Mary wore a floaty skirt by Baum und Pferdgarten

The star of the show was her enormous navy blue hat which elevated the outfit to the next level. To cater for this, she wore her hair down - styled in bouncy waves.

Queen Mary in a trench coat under umbrella with frederik© Getty
Queen Mary slipped on a trench coat

Later in the day, Mary made a few adjustments to her look to adapt to the stormy weather. She swapped out her designer heels for designer flats - the 'Rope And White Canvas Cap Toe Ballet Flats from Prada, to be exact. She also slipped a Harris Wharf trench coat on for extra warmth and protection from the rain.

Queen Mary and king frederik visit steel business© Getty
Queen Mary wore a vintage look

During the visit, the royal couple visited Kong Gaurs Gård, a daycare centre, before stopping off at one of Vejle's most successful companies, Welcon A/S, which manufactures steel components and turn-key solutions.

Queen Mary in white floral dress on boat with frederik© Kongehuset
Queen Mary wore a dress owned by Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden

As has been the routine on the summer tour, the royals hosted an evening reception where the queen changed into an elegant dress.

For day four, Mary debuted the 'Claudia Twisted-Neck Floral Midi Dress' from Saloni. The white garment featured a beautiful floral design with long sleeves and a tapered waist. 

The royal wore her loose curls in a side part with a section of hair twisted behind one ear to frame her face effortlessly. 

Crown Princess Victoria on red carpet by yacht with husband© Getty
Crown Princess Victoria wore the Saloni dress first

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden may have inspired her Danish counterpart as she wore the exact dress when on the Royal Yacht Dannebrog during Mary and Frederik's two-day official state visit to Sweden in May.

King Frederik and Queen Mary walking along Assens harbour© Getty
King Frederik and Queen Mary arrived at Assens harbour on Wednesday

Translated into English, the royal pair penned: "Thank you Bornholm and mrø, Assens and Vejle for making our first summer trip one we will never forget.

Everywhere we have been welcomed in the most festive way from roadside, windows and balconies, on harbour fronts, town squares and town halls. 

Queen Mary and King Frederik pose for a photo on bridge© Getty
Queen Mary has made many stylish appearances

"Our country has a lot to offer and we have enjoyed experiencing culture and nature, communities and professional skills on our own," they continued. 

DISCOVER: Queen Mary of Denmark divides opinion with unusually long 'confusing' outfit

"Thank you to everyone who spontaneously and planned shared personal stories, experiences and talents, and to everyone who prepared, held and participated in the past four days."

