Queen Mary amazes in sheerest blouse and killer heels
Queen Mary smiles in red dress© Getty

Queen Mary is phenomenal in sheer blouse and killer heels

The Queen of Denmark attended Baroness Helle Reedtz-Thott’s birthday party with King Frederik

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Queen Mary levelled up on Saturday, rocking one of her best looks of the summer. The Australian-born royal was spotted alongside her husband King Frederik heading into the 50th birthday party of Baroness Helle Reedtz-Thott’s at Gavnø Slot in a hot pink look royal fans are swooning over.

The Queen, 52, debuted the 'Bow-Detail Silk Voile Top' from Erdem - a sheer pink style that she opted to wear backwards so the tie detail fell down her back elegantly. 

The royal mother of four teamed the sleeveless blouse with the matching slinky skirt which had a split up the back and a cinched waistline. 

Mary's floral co-ord was teamed with the stunning 'Tequila 85 Pink Sandals' from Aquazzura which had diamante-adorned straps, as well as a woven pink clutch and Dulong gold jewellery. She wore her brunette locks in loose bouncy curls. 

Mary's recent outings

Queen Mary in white floral dress on boat with frederik© Kongehuset
Queen Mary and King Frederik embarked on a summer tour around Denmark

The birthday party attendance comes just days after Mary and Frederik returned from their summer tour.

Queen Mary wore a floaty skirt by Baum und Pferdgarten© Martin Sylvest Andersen
Queen Mary looked like a vintage star

The sartorial highlight of the trip, which included stops at Assens and the Baltic Sea island of Ærø, was the Audrey Hepburn-inspired outfit she wore as she arrived on Vejle Harbour.

The royal styled a voluminous navy A-line skirt from Baum und Pferdgarten with a cropped Prada jacket, Proenza Schouler blouse, and the most enormous saucer-style hat. 

Queen Mary in pink

Prince Vincent, Princess Josephine, Crown Prince Christian, Queen Mary, Queen Margrethe, Princess Isabella and King of Denmark Frederik X react from the balcony on his 56th birthday at Frederick VIII's Palace© Getty
Queen Mary wore vibrant pink

It is a rarity for the Danish royal to wear the Barbie-approved colour she sported last weekend. In June, the King's wife made a statement on the balcony of Amalienborg Royal Palace to mark his 56th birthday where she stunned in a vibrant pink dress with a crew neck from N21 by Alessandro Dell'Acqua.

The vivid garment was teamed with a pair of gold drop earrings with pink stones and a soft pink manicure.

Queen Mary on red carpet in dusty rose dress © Getty
Queen Mary attends an official dinner in conjunction with the opening of the new National Museum

The mother of the future king opted for a more muted rosy hue in 2022 when she attended an official dinner in conjunction with the opening of the new National Museum in Oslo as the Crown Princess of Denmark. 

Her gorgeous floor-grazing gown in a subtle dusty rose shade featured a jewel-adorned waistband, as well as a floaty skirt and asymmetrical halterneck with a cape tumbling down her back.

Crown Princess Mette-Marit in pink dress with Haakon in black tie© Getty
Crown Princess Mette-Marit also wore pink

The evening's co-host Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway too received the pink memo as she rocked a full-length style with orange lace additions.

Queen Mary on red carpet in pink top and silky skirt© Getty
Crown Princess Mary attends a Red Cross 90Th Anniversary Gala Event

DISCOVER:Queen Mary cinches her silhouette in most flattering look to date

The royal also incorporated rarely-worn pink into her look in 2005 when she accompanied her husband to a Red Cross 90th anniversary gala in Sydney. She teamed a baby pink satin halterneck top with a ruffled tiered black skirt and a chic updo.

