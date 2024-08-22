Queen Mary cinches her silhouette in most flattering look to date

Queen Mary looked so elegant as she stepped out on Wednesday during a visit to Assens as part of her and King Frederik's summer tour to Danish municipalities.
The Australian-born royal, 52, was spotted in a Serena van der Woodsen-worthy look as she rocked a layered and belted look.
Mary opted for an unexpected strapless floaty midi dress from Zimmermann in an apricot hue with a floral print. She covered her shoulders with a beige blazer from Ralph Lauren with a waterfall front and mini pockets on the front.
You may also like
She re-used her Etro belt with a heavy metal buckle and added touches of classic elegance with a pale pink bag - the 'Small Whitney Bag' from Max Mara - and the 'Ascent 85 Pink Leather Pumps' from Gianvito Rossi.
For an unusual departure from bouncy waves in her daytime hair repertoire, the mother of four wore her brunette locks in a low bun to cater to an intricate cream fascinator that was attached at the back of her head.
She switched up her accessories throughout the day to cater to the task at hand - adding a trench coat and flats for her visit to the Lundager Forest.
The jam-packed day also included a demonstration on water cleaning in Forsyningsparken, a visit to a Red Cross lektie cafe, a city walk to meet wellwishers, and a visit to the Willemoes Statue.
Mary's cinched looks
It is not the first time the royal has worn a belted blazer to accentuate her silhouette. In 2020, the daughter-in-law of Queen Margrethe was seen alongside Mary Ellen Miller, the Australian Ambassador to Denmark, during the official inauguration of the Australian War Monument at the Churchill Memorial Park in Copenhagen.
She wore a belted black jacket with a chiffon white and black floral skirt and nude woven heels.
The royal has also used a subtle built-in belt in her evening looks to create a fit and flare outline. Back in 2013, Mary was using this technique to enhance her shoulder-baring pink gown by Birgit Hallstein worn to a dinner hosted by Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands ahead of her abdication.
Queen Mary's summer tour looks
Queen Mary looked lovely on Tuesday when she wore a floaty skirt for a visit to the Baltic Sea island of Ærø on Tuesday. The royal wore the white fitted 'Brooket' shirt from Bagutta with the beige dropped-hem skirt from Joseph.
To accessorize her look, the queen wore an unexpected pair of blue heels from Jimmy Choo and a hat from Canopy Bay.
DISCOVER: Queen Mary of Denmark divides opinion with unusually long 'confusing' outfit
Later that day she slipped into a black embroidered dress from Etro which was teamed with a low chignon bun and blue drop earrings.
LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!
If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…
What is it?
Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.
Member benefits
- Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
- Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
- Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
- Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
- Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won
- Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
- Invitations to in-person and virtual events
- A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
- Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits
By royal decree
You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!