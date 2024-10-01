Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton giggles in silk gown in unearthed photo with sister Pippa Middleton
Subscribe
Kate Middleton giggles in silk gown in unearthed photo with sister Pippa Middleton
Catherine Middleton and sister Pippa Middleton smiling and waving© Getty

Princess Kate giggles in bold silk gown in unearthed photo with sister Pippa Middleton

Prince William's then-girlfriend headed to a London bar  

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The Princess of Wales has worn an endless array of stylish designer looks since marrying into the royal family in 2011.

However, Kate, now 42, was known to enjoy an evening out with her sister Pippa prior to her royal wedding and it appears her eye for an on-trend piece pre-dates her nuptials to Prince William.

Kate and Pippa middleton laugh in cab© Getty
Kate and Pippa headed home from Mahiki

In unearthed photos from February 2007, a 25-year-old Kate Middleton was spotted in a taxi with her sister, then 23-year-old Pippa heading to Mahiki, the ultimate noughties It-girl spot on London's Dover Road.

Kate giggling with her sister in back of cab© Getty
Kate giggled with her sister

The Princess was spotted wearing a silver and yellow printed satin midi dress. The garment featured a V-neck neckline, spaghetti straps, and a floaty skirt. 

young Kate middleton in taxi© Getty
Kate wore layered jewellery

The dress was accessorised with a layered necklace and an en vogue shoulder bag. The royal-to-be styled her brunette locks in a bouncy blowdry that has since become her most iconic look.

Kate Middleton leaving club© Getty
The Middleton sisters wore noughties silky dresses

Meanwhile, the former Duchess of Cambridge's sister shared a joke with Kate in the cab in black stilettos to match the black bolero cardigan which was worn over her silky printed dress to match Kate's.

Kate and Pippa head out

2007, Pippa and Kate Middleton (R) attend the book launch party of The Young Stalin: The Adventurous Early Life Of The Dictator 1878-1917 by Simon Sebag Montefiore, at Asprey May 14, 2007 in London, England. (Photo by Dave M. Benett/Getty Images)© Getty
Pippa and Kate Middleton headed out to Asprey

The Middleton sisters were spotted later that year when they attended the book launch party of The Young Stalin: The Adventurous Early Life Of The Dictator 1878-1917 by Simon Sebag Montefiore, at Asprey in London.

The mother of three opted for a sheer off-white lacy slip dress, while the now-wife of James Matthews wore a floral number with her go-to bolero.

2007: A stylish year for Kate

BADMINTON, UNITED KINGDOM - MAY 04: Kate Middleton walks the cross country course as she attends the Badminton Horse Trials on May 04, 2007 in Badminton, England. (Photo by Indigo/Getty Images)© Getty
Kate was a noughties It-girl

Prince William's girlfriend was spotted on a number of outings in London three years before King Charles' son popped the question.

The Badminton Horse Trials called for a white mini skirt and knee-high boots combo topped off with cool shades and a statement belt.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Princess Kate's stand-out fashion moments
Kate middleton walking in jeans and Uggs © Getty
Kate would never be seen in jeans and Uggs now

Meanwhile, William's love surprised in Ugg boots when she stepped out for a stroll in London wearing low-rise jeans and another 2000s shoulder bag.

Prince William, Zara Tindall, and Kate Middleton attend day 1 of the Cheltenham Horse Racing Festival in 2007© Getty
Prince William, Zara Tindall, and Kate Middleton attend day 1 of the Cheltenham Horse Racing Festival in 2007

It was, however, a tumultuous year for William and Kate as a couple. By this time, Kate and William had been dating for four years having previously shared a student house at St Andrews.

Kate middleton in white trench coat and boots with her brother James © Getty
Kate arrived at the Concert For Diana with her brother James

However, in 2007 the pair split twice - first in January and again in April. It has been reported that the future king felt they "needed space" to "find our own way".

DISCOVER: Princess Kate's £1.8m London flat where she hosted 'discreet' date nights with Prince William 

They had reconciled by July and Kate was spotted at the Concert for Diana at Wembley Stadium.

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royal Style

See more

Read More