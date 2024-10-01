The Princess of Wales has worn an endless array of stylish designer looks since marrying into the royal family in 2011.

However, Kate, now 42, was known to enjoy an evening out with her sister Pippa prior to her royal wedding and it appears her eye for an on-trend piece pre-dates her nuptials to Prince William.

© Getty Kate and Pippa headed home from Mahiki In unearthed photos from February 2007, a 25-year-old Kate Middleton was spotted in a taxi with her sister, then 23-year-old Pippa heading to Mahiki, the ultimate noughties It-girl spot on London's Dover Road.

© Getty Kate giggled with her sister The Princess was spotted wearing a silver and yellow printed satin midi dress. The garment featured a V-neck neckline, spaghetti straps, and a floaty skirt.

© Getty Kate wore layered jewellery The dress was accessorised with a layered necklace and an en vogue shoulder bag. The royal-to-be styled her brunette locks in a bouncy blowdry that has since become her most iconic look.

© Getty The Middleton sisters wore noughties silky dresses Meanwhile, the former Duchess of Cambridge's sister shared a joke with Kate in the cab in black stilettos to match the black bolero cardigan which was worn over her silky printed dress to match Kate's.

Kate and Pippa head out © Getty Pippa and Kate Middleton headed out to Asprey The Middleton sisters were spotted later that year when they attended the book launch party of The Young Stalin: The Adventurous Early Life Of The Dictator 1878-1917 by Simon Sebag Montefiore, at Asprey in London. The mother of three opted for a sheer off-white lacy slip dress, while the now-wife of James Matthews wore a floral number with her go-to bolero.

2007: A stylish year for Kate © Getty Kate was a noughties It-girl Prince William's girlfriend was spotted on a number of outings in London three years before King Charles' son popped the question. The Badminton Horse Trials called for a white mini skirt and knee-high boots combo topped off with cool shades and a statement belt.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Princess Kate's stand-out fashion moments

© Getty Kate would never be seen in jeans and Uggs now Meanwhile, William's love surprised in Ugg boots when she stepped out for a stroll in London wearing low-rise jeans and another 2000s shoulder bag.

© Getty Prince William, Zara Tindall, and Kate Middleton attend day 1 of the Cheltenham Horse Racing Festival in 2007 It was, however, a tumultuous year for William and Kate as a couple. By this time, Kate and William had been dating for four years having previously shared a student house at St Andrews.

© Getty Kate arrived at the Concert For Diana with her brother James However, in 2007 the pair split twice - first in January and again in April. It has been reported that the future king felt they "needed space" to "find our own way". DISCOVER: Princess Kate's £1.8m London flat where she hosted 'discreet' date nights with Prince William They had reconciled by July and Kate was spotted at the Concert for Diana at Wembley Stadium.