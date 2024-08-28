Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton's uber-cinched trench coat is her most silhouette-enhancing look to date
Catherine, Princess of Wales smiling in tan rollneck© Getty

Princess Kate's uber-cinched trench coat is her most flattering look to date

The Princess of Wales loves a waist-cinching belted look - see her best  

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
The Princess of Wales is undeniably a style icon with a wardrobe full of red carpet gowns and effortlessly chic daytime ensembles that turn heads on every outing. 

Just this weekend, Kate, 42, was spotted on a rare occasion as she arrived at Balmoral for the annual summer stay with her husband Prince William, and their children, as well as King Charles, and Queen Camilla.

Kate Middleton wearing purple dress at Wimbledon© Getty
Kate arrived at Balmoral in style

Prince William's wife was spotted in the 'Full Length Marlborough Trench Coat' in Tawny by Holland Cooper. But it isn't the first time the royal mother of four has donned a stylish trench - in fact, an unexpected purple style from 2021 remains the highlight of her autumn wardrobe.

Kate is a huge fan of Holland Cooper's signature 'Malborough' trench© Getty
Kate is a huge fan of Holland Cooper's signature 'Malborough' trench

The then-Duchess of Cambridge hosted a drive-in cinema screening of Disney's Cruella for Scottish NHS workers at The Palace of Holyroodhouse where she dazzled in the purple, blue, and green plaid jacket with a belted waistline and sharp collar - Holland Cooper's 'Marlborough' style in 'Heather Tartan' which retails for £849.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge host a drive-in cinema screening of Disney's 'Cruella' for Scottish NHS workers at The Palace of Holyroodhouse on May 26, 2021 in Edinburgh, Scotland© Getty
Kate loves a belted coat

She teamed the tailored garment with suede pumps in a forest green hue and sapphire statement earrings which were offered their moment in the spotlight by her bouncy ponytail. 

But her tailored trench coat isn't the only waist-cinching moment in the royal's extensive wardrobe. Her belted looks remain some of the strongest in her repertoire - join HELLO! in revisiting her very best.

Bridal bliss

Princess Kate leaving Clarence House in her second wedding dress© WPA Pool
Princess Kate's second wedding dress featured a bejewelled belt

The Princess opted for a white Alexander McQueen A-line gown with a bejewelled belt in 2011 and a fluffy bolero when she was seen leaving Clarence House to travel to Buckingham Palace for the evening reception following her wedding to Prince William.

Gorgeous in green

Catherine, Princess of Wales on grass in light green dress© Getty
Catherine, Princess of Wales attends day thirteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships

Kate's Wimbledon looks have been some of her best over the years. Topping them all is this pistachio green Self-Portrait look from 2023 with a belted short-sleeve jacket and pleated skirt.

Beautiful in beige

Catherine, Princess of Wales on grass in tan dress and coat© Getty
Kate wore a rare neutral look

The King's daughter-in-law visited The Street in Scarborough in 2022 where she rocked a beige knitted midi dress which was belted and styled with a coordinating longline wool coat from Max & Co and tan heels.

Perfect in pink

Kate looked pretty in a pink Beulah London dress at Young V&A© Getty
Kate looked pretty in a pink Beulah London dress

The opening of the Young V&A at the V&A Museum Of Childhood last year called for another belted look - this time a Beulah London dress in a salmon pink hue.

Terrific in teal

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge walking in teal midi dress© Getty
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives at the Design Museum

Kate stole the show in 2022 when she visited the Design Museum for an event hosted by the British Fashion Council in a teal Edeline Lee midi dress with elbow-length sleeves and a gold statement belt to match her bold earrings. 

Wonderful in white

Catherine, Princess of Wales in black and white outfit© y
Catherine, Princess of Wales leaving the reopening of the National Portrait Gallery

The royal proved that black and white outfits don't have to be boring last June. She wore a gorgeous Self-Portrait ensemble featuring a belted jacket with diamante-adorned pockets for a luxurious feel for the reopening of the National Portrait Gallery.

Fabulous in florals

Catherine in floral midi dress surrounded by people© Getty
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the "Back to Nature" festival at RHS Garden Wisley

DISCOVER: Princess Kate's rebellious corset wedding guest outfit had hidden meaning

Prince George's mother switched up her game in 2019 when she mixed a belted silhouette with a floral print. The then-Duchess attended the Back to Nature Festival at RHS Garden Wisley wearing a pale blue textured dress by Emilia Wickstead covered in pink flowers and styled with heeled wedges.

