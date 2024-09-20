The Princess of Wales is nothing short of a royal style icon. But she isn't the only royal to style up a storm on public outings. In fact, some of Kate's most epic sartorial moments have come when she has reunited with fellow royals of Europe.
Prince William's wife looked mesmerizing in blue in 2019 when she hosted Queen Maxima and her husband King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands at Royal Ascot.
The Princess, now 42, was spotted at Ascot Racecourse in an intricate Elie Saab dress which featured a layered tulle polka dot skirt and a sheer long-sleeved bodice with lace up the arms.
Kate's gorgeous gown also featured a pussy bow neck and was styled with a beautiful flower-adorned Philip Treacy hat and blue Kiki McDonough earrings.
Rounding off her look were a pair of metallic stilettos and the chicest of updos. Meanwhile, Queen Maxima wore a blush midi dress with the most eye-catching floral hat and enormous diamond earrings.
Kate's outing with Maxima isn't the only stylish royal reunion in her repertoire. Join HELLO! in revisiting the Princess' most sartorially accomplished royal get-togethers…
Kate and Queen Mary
In 2022, the mother of three joined forces with Queen Mary of Denmark at Christian IX's Palace during a working visit with The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.
Both royal ladies wore gorgeous fitted coats and heels with Kate's Catherine Walker double-breasted number proving her sartorial prowess crosses the North Sea seamlessly.
Kate and Queen Letizia
In 2019, the royal hosted Queen Letizia of Spain at the Order of the Garter Service at St George's Chapel. Both women chose black and white looks with matching pumps. We particularly loved Letizia's netted fascinator for a touch of demure elegance.
Kate and Princess Charlene
In the only photo featuring Kate and Charlene, the royals reunited at a reception at Windsor Castle in 2012, twinning in monochrome fitted looks with balletic heels.
Kate and Crown Princess Victoria
Princess got another fabulous coat out of her wardrobe for a royal trip in 2018. Kate was seen alongside Crown Princess Victoria and their husbands during a visit to Karolinska Hospital in Stockholm. A pregnant Princess of Wales wore a red houndstooth number from Catherine Walker, while Victoria opted for a blue-green suit and salmon coat.
Kate and Crown Princess Mette-Marit
Most recently, Prince William's wife was spotted with Norwegian royals - Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit at Windsor Castle. We adore Kate's teal suit and matching satin blouse while Mette-Marit made a statement in a red crew neck dress.
Kate and Queen Mathilde
The then-Duchess of Cambridge was seen on a rare occasion with Queen Mathilde of Belgium at the commemorations at the Tyne Cot Commonwealth War Graves Cemetery in Ypres in 2017. Both royal ladies wore tasteful lace-adorned dresses and neutral fascinators.
