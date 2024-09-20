Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton rocks elegant sheer dress in unearthed picture with Queen Maxima
Subscribe
Kate Middleton rocks elegant sheer dress in unearthed picture with Queen Maxima
King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands, Queen Maxima of the Netherlands and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge in formal wear © Getty

Princess Kate rocks most elegant look to date in unearthed picture with stylish Queen Maxima

See the Princess of Wales' most stylish European royal reunions including Queen Mary

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The Princess of Wales is nothing short of a royal style icon. But she isn't the only royal to style up a storm on public outings. In fact, some of Kate's most epic sartorial moments have come when she has reunited with fellow royals of Europe.

Prince William's wife looked mesmerizing in blue in 2019 when she hosted Queen Maxima and her husband King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands at Royal Ascot.

Queen Maxima and Princess Kate with willem-alexander and william at ascot© Getty
Queen Maxima and Princess Kate wore eye-catching headwear

The Princess, now 42, was spotted at Ascot Racecourse in an intricate Elie Saab dress which featured a layered tulle polka dot skirt and a sheer long-sleeved bodice with lace up the arms.

Kate in pale blue dress and hat© Getty
Kate wore a gorgoeus Elie Saab look

Kate's gorgeous gown also featured a pussy bow neck and was styled with a beautiful flower-adorned Philip Treacy hat and blue Kiki McDonough earrings.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Kate's Best Outfits
William and Kate at Ascot 2019© Getty
The Prince and Princess of Wales during Royal Ascot

Rounding off her look were a pair of metallic stilettos and the chicest of updos. Meanwhile, Queen Maxima wore a blush midi dress with the most eye-catching floral hat and enormous diamond earrings.

Kate's outing with Maxima isn't the only stylish royal reunion in her repertoire. Join HELLO! in revisiting the Princess' most sartorially accomplished royal get-togethers…

Kate and Queen Mary

Kate Middleton standing alongside Mary, Crown Princess of Denmark wearing a grey double breasted coat and a black top handle bag © Getty
Kate and Mary reunited in Copenhagen

In 2022, the mother of three joined forces with Queen Mary of Denmark at Christian IX's Palace during a working visit with The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.

Both royal ladies wore gorgeous fitted coats and heels with Kate's Catherine Walker double-breasted number proving her sartorial prowess crosses the North Sea seamlessly.

Kate and Queen Letizia

Letizia and Kate in black and white outfits© Getty
Letizia and Kate were seen bonding in 2019

In 2019, the royal hosted Queen Letizia of Spain at the Order of the Garter Service at St George's Chapel. Both women chose black and white looks with matching pumps. We particularly loved Letizia's netted fascinator for a touch of demure elegance.

Kate and Princess Charlene

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge talks to Princess Charlene of Monaco during a reception in the Waterloo Chamber© Getty
Kate and Princess Charlene of Monaco during a reception in the Waterloo Chamber

In the only photo featuring Kate and Charlene, the royals reunited at a reception at Windsor Castle in 2012, twinning in monochrome fitted looks with balletic heels.

Kate and Crown Princess Victoria

Kate and william with prince daniel and Princess Victoria© Getty
Kate was pregnant with Prince Louis when she met with Princess Victoria

Princess got another fabulous coat out of her wardrobe for a royal trip in 2018. Kate was seen alongside Crown Princess Victoria and their husbands during a visit to Karolinska Hospital in Stockholm. A pregnant Princess of Wales wore a red houndstooth number from Catherine Walker, while Victoria opted for a blue-green suit and salmon coat.

Kate and Crown Princess Mette-Marit

Princess Kate and Prince William with Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway © Getty
Princess Kate and Prince William met with the Norwegian royals last year

Most recently, Prince William's wife was spotted with Norwegian royals - Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit at Windsor Castle. We adore Kate's teal suit and matching satin blouse while Mette-Marit made a statement in a red crew neck dress.

Kate and Queen Mathilde

Princess Kate and Queen Mathilde walking in lace dress © Getty
Princess Kate and Queen Mathilde reunited in Ypres, Belgium

DISCOVER: Princess Kate’s forgotten bob hair transformation could well be her most iconic 

The then-Duchess of Cambridge was seen on a rare occasion with Queen Mathilde of Belgium at the commemorations at the Tyne Cot Commonwealth War Graves Cemetery in Ypres in 2017. Both royal ladies wore tasteful lace-adorned dresses and neutral fascinators.

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Other Topics

More Royal Style

See more

Read More