Pippa Middleton's backless gown was her slinkiest red carpet look - ever
Pippa Middleton poses in field in white dress© Getty

Pippa Middleton's backless silk gown was an unmatched red carpet look

The Princess of Wales' sister looked stunning at a 2008 ball

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Though not a royal like her sister the Princess of Wales, Pippa Middleton has an equally accomplished sense of style.

Prince William's sister-in-law, 40, has been making sartorial statements long before her sister married into the royal family. In fact, a certain look from 2008 may be her best red carpet look to date.

Pippa Middleton at night in silk dress© Getty
Pippa Middleton attends the End of Summer Ball at Berkeley Square

A then-25-year-old Pippa was spotted heading into the End of Summer Ball at Berkeley Square three years before Kate wed William. She was a vision in billowing silk having opted for a halterneck dress in hues of pink, pistachio green, and black.

Pippa in a halterneck silky dress© Getty
Pippa wore a halterneck silky dress

The printed number, which cinched neatly at the waist, was teamed with a pair of platform silver heels with rhinestones on the soles that you can hardly believe she ever wore.

Pippa Middleton arriving with Olivier Inge and Charlie Gilkes© Getty
Pippa Middleton partied with pals Olivier Inge and Charlie Gilkes

The royal's sister carried a plain white clutch and kept her jewellery simple, choosing a watch and drop earrings. The bronzed beauty rocked a natural makeup look with the added touch of grungy silver eyeshadow.

Pippa was seen chatting with close friends Olivier Inge and Charlie Gilkes, the brother-in-law of tennis icon Maria Sharapova.

Pippa's 2008 wardrobe

Pippa at night waling in black dress and pink legwarmers © Getty
Pippa sported legwarmers to a charity roller disco

The Middleton sisters occupied public curiosity in 2008 as a young Kate's relationship with the future Prince of Wales continued to develop. A certain night out was of particular interest to royal followers as the sisters wore some of the most unusual in their respective repertoires.

Kate in yellow shorts and sequin top© Getty
Kate was unrecognisable in yellow shorts

Kate and Pippa turned heads as they arrived at The Renaissance Rooms in South London for a charity roller disco event. Prince William's girlfriend wore yellow micro shorts with a sequinned green halterneck top, knee-high boots, and a hot pink Mulberry bag.

Meanwhile, her younger sister who has since married hedge fund manager James Matthews, was unrecognisable in a sequinned black mini dress with cerise legwarmers.

Pippa's red carpet looks

Pippa Middleton on the red carpet in beaded blush dress© Getty
Pippa Middleton walked the red carpet at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in 2014

Since 2008, Prince George's aunt has continued to make appearances at red carpet events. In 2014, she was prim and polished at the GQ Men of the Year awards at The Royal Opera House in a blush midi dress with beaded embellishments.

Pippa Middleton and Princess Eugenie in dresses© Getty
Pippa Middleton and Princess Eugenie attended a British Heart Foundation do in 2016

The mother of three has also made regular appearances at balls held by The British Heart Foundation, including in 2016 alongside Princess Eugenie.

Pippa Middleton on the red carpet in green dress© Getty
Pippa Middleton appeared on the red carpet last December

Most recently, Pippa stunned at the Heart Hero Awards at Glaziers Hall in London. She wore a lacy green dress by Self-Portrait with puffed sleeves styled with red suede heels.

