Princess Charlene is every inch a royal Barbie in pink houndstooth suit and kitten heels

Princess Charlene of Monaco's royal wardrobe has been a pick 'n' mix collection of styles this month, with the elegant royal wearing everything from sweatpants and trainers to a fitted bouclé suit and kitten heels.

The Monegasque royal wore the latter during a poignant event at the Place du Casino in Monaco on Friday evening, stepping out in a pastel pink houndstooth coord from royally-loved brand, Emilia Wickstead.

Acting in her role as Honorary President of Pink Ribbon Monaco, a charity fighting to raise awareness of breast cancer since 2011, Princess Charlene wore her aptly chosen pink two-piece suit as part of the symbolic illumination of the city's Casino Square.

© Eric Mathon / Princier Palace Princess Charlene is the Honorary President of Pink Ribbon Monaco

Every year, the Pink Ribbon association leads the annual switch-on of lighting up the emblematic buildings of the Principality in pink, including the Princier Palace. The occasion marks the start of 'Pink October', a global breast cancer awareness campaign.

Looking beautiful in her blush pink ensemble, the South African-born royal paired her Emilia Wickstead 'Nics' jacket with the brand's 'Mara' dress.

© Eric Mathon / Princier Palace The Princess looked like a royal Barbie in a pink houndstooth suit

The wife of Prince Albert slipped into a pair of black Manolo Blahnik slingback pumps, adding striking diamond stud earrings to complete her sophisticated aesthetic. In a new move for autumn, Princess Charlene appears to be growing out her hair after making her platinum blonde pixie cut her signature 'do for almost a decade.

The mother-of-two, who shares twins Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques with her husband Prince Albert, has experimented with several tonal hair shades in recent months. From chestnut brown, to ashy shades and golden highlights, the Princess is no stranger to the hairdresser's chair.

© Eric Mathon / Princier Palace The Princess aptly matched her pink outfit to the 'Pink Ribbon' lights in Monaco

On Friday, the royal's glossy honey-hued hair fell to her cheekbones in an angular bob - the longest her hair has been in several years.

Princess Charlene's ever-changing hairstyle and fashion

In January, Princess Charlene became Pink Ribbon Monaco's Honorary President, "consolidating her commitment to women’s health and the fight against breast cancer."

Royal fans were quick to share their delight at her presence at Friday's event, commenting on the Palais Princier de Monaco's Instagram account with their thoughts.

"As a healthcare professional, I congratulate this beautiful endorsement," penned one person, as another wrote: "What an incredible evening for such a worthwhile cause."