Princess Charlene of Monaco wears the most unexpected dress as she rocks Spice Girl bob

All eyes were on Princess Charlene of Monaco as she and her husband, Prince Albert of Monaco, visited Saint-Honorat Island in the Bay of Cannes on Saturday.

The Monegasque royals attended the blessing of two bells intended for the Sainte-Croix chapel of the tower-monastery, a listed historic monument.

Making an unexpected style move, Princess Charlene, 46, slipped into a paisley print midi dress from royally-loved brand, Etro. The South African-born royal's dress was complete with bishop sleeves and gold-toned embellishment at the neckline.

© Eric Mathon / Palais Princier Princess Charlene wore a striking paisley dress from Etro

In a bid to make the striking dress more modest for her royal outing, Princess Charlene appeared to pin the plunging neckline at the collar, giving it a romantic and regal high-neck effect.

© Eric Mathon / Palais Princier The Princess wore patent slingback pumps and carried a Louis Vuitton handbag

Adding to her timeless sophistication, the mother-of-two wore her 'Ascent 05’ Black Leather Slingback Ballerina Flats' from Gianvito Rossi, and carried the classic 'Capucines BB Bag' from Louis Vuitton.

The Palais Princier took to Instagram to share more details of the Princely couple's visit.

"Early in the morning, the Princely Couple, welcomed to the island by Father Abbot Vladimir Gaudrat, visited the tower-monastery, whose restoration is nearing completion. This emblematic place on the island will be open to the public in the summer of 2025," read the post.

Royal style fans were surprised by Charlene's striking fit, taking to Instagram via @royalfashionpolice to pen their thoughts on her Etro ensemble.

"Oh wasn't expecting this from her!" gushed one fan, as another comment read: "Wow, I love this dress."

Princess Charlene's 'Posh Spice' hair

The former Olympic swimmer has become somewhat of a hair chameleon in recent years, switching up her icy pixie cut with almost every outing. From her buttery highlights to her 1950s waves, her choppy brunette cut to her dramatic side parting - Princess Charlene is no stranger to the hairdresser's chair.

© GOFF Photos Princess Charlene of Monaco appears to be growing out her famous pixie cut

Currently, Charlene's aesthetic oozes 90s nostalgia with a dose of regal modernism. Taking style cues from Victoria Beckham's famous 'Posh Spice' cut from the Spice Girl days, the Princess was seen sporting a neat blonde bob that grazed her jawline - the longest her hair has been in over a decade.

The Monagasque royal's bold look comes shortly after she was spotted at the U Cavagnëtu picnic wearing a pillar-box red number with an asymmetrical one-shoulder neckline and a cinched waistline owing to a tan belt.

© Getty Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella joined their parents at the picnic

The wide-leg number was paired with the 'Coachella' earrings from Vanrycke Paris and tan leather pumps.