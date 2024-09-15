Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Charlene wears the most unexpected dress as she rocks Spice Girl bob
Subscribe
Princess Charlene wears the most unexpected dress as she rocks Spice Girl bob
Princess Charlene of Monaco attends the traditional "Pique Nique Monegasque" (Picnic), in The Principality of Monaco on September 7, 2024. © VALERY HACHE

Princess Charlene of Monaco wears the most unexpected dress as she rocks Spice Girl bob

The Monegasque royal took style notes from Victoria Beckham with her latest look

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

All eyes were on Princess Charlene of Monaco as she and her husband, Prince Albert of Monaco, visited Saint-Honorat Island in the Bay of Cannes on Saturday.

The Monegasque royals attended the blessing of two bells intended for the Sainte-Croix chapel of the tower-monastery, a listed historic monument.

Making an unexpected style move, Princess Charlene, 46, slipped into a paisley print midi dress from royally-loved brand, Etro. The South African-born royal's dress was complete with bishop sleeves and gold-toned embellishment at the neckline. 

Princess Charlene wore a striking paisley dress from Etro© Eric Mathon / Palais Princier
Princess Charlene wore a striking paisley dress from Etro

In a bid to make the striking dress more modest for her royal outing, Princess Charlene appeared to pin the plunging neckline at the collar, giving it a romantic and regal high-neck effect.

The Princess wore patent slingback pumps and carried a Louis Vuitton handbag© Eric Mathon / Palais Princier
The Princess wore patent slingback pumps and carried a Louis Vuitton handbag

Adding to her timeless sophistication, the mother-of-two wore her 'Ascent 05’ Black Leather Slingback Ballerina Flats' from Gianvito Rossi, and carried the classic 'Capucines BB Bag' from Louis Vuitton. 

The Palais Princier took to Instagram to share more details of the Princely couple's visit. 

"Early in the morning, the Princely Couple, welcomed to the island by Father Abbot Vladimir Gaudrat, visited the tower-monastery, whose restoration is nearing completion. This emblematic place on the island will be open to the public in the summer of 2025," read the post.

Royal style fans were surprised by Charlene's striking fit, taking to Instagram via @royalfashionpolice to pen their thoughts on her Etro ensemble. 

"Oh wasn't expecting this from her!" gushed one fan, as another comment read: "Wow, I love this dress." 

Princess Charlene's 'Posh Spice' hair

The former Olympic swimmer has become somewhat of a hair chameleon in recent years, switching up her icy pixie cut with almost every outing. From her buttery highlights to her 1950s waves, her choppy brunette cut to her dramatic side parting - Princess Charlene is no stranger to the hairdresser's chair. 

Princess Charlene of Monaco - The start of the 2nd 'Crossing : Calvi-Monaco' waterbike charity race. 5 teams of 4 runners set off from the port of Calvi to reach Monaco. © GOFF Photos
Princess Charlene of Monaco appears to be growing out her famous pixie cut

Currently, Charlene's aesthetic oozes 90s nostalgia with a dose of regal modernism. Taking style cues from Victoria Beckham's famous 'Posh Spice' cut from the Spice Girl days, the Princess was seen sporting a neat blonde bob that grazed her jawline - the longest her hair has been in over a decade. 

The Monagasque royal's bold look comes shortly after she was spotted at the U Cavagnëtu picnic wearing a pillar-box red number with an asymmetrical one-shoulder neckline and a cinched waistline owing to a tan belt.

Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella with their parents at the picnic© Getty
Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella joined their parents at the picnic

The wide-leg number was paired with the 'Coachella' earrings from Vanrycke Paris and tan leather pumps.

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royal Style

See more

Read More