Princess Charlene put her stylish dresses and leg-lengthening jumpsuits to one side on Saturday as she stepped out for Rokethon Race 2024 - the morning walk against animal abandonment in Monaco.

The Zimbabwean-born Monagasque royal, 46, looked chic in a taupe knitted hoodie which she styled with black joggers with an elasticated ankle and utility pockets up the side.

© Eric Mathon / Palais Princier Princess Charlene wore a taupe knitted hoodie Prince Albert's wife also wore chunky designer trainers and elevated her look with a pair of cat-eye Louis Vuitton sunglasses.

© Eric Mathon / Palais Princier Princess Charlene wore joggers Her Majesty's shiny blonde hair was worn in a soft face-framing style that was tucked behind one ear.

Princess Charlene's casual flair © Getty Charlene styled skinny jeans with a designer jacket It isn't the first time the former Olympian has worn a hoodie on a public engagement. In February, she took her twin children Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, both nine, to a EuroLeague match between the Roca Team and the Fenerbahçe Istanbul team. The doting mother of two was a vision in skinny jeans elevated with the Louis Vuitton 'Double Face Hooded Jacket' - a cropped number with a drawstring waist in a caramel hue.

© Getty Princess Charlene wore designer cargos Utility pockets also add a touch of cool to the royal's daytime looks. In April, the former pro swimmer attended the E-Prix at Circuit de Monaco in Monte-Carlo where she rocked the Louis Vuitton cargos in the shade, Blanc Casse, which retail for £1,830, with a cropped jacket.

Her versatile wardrobe © Getty Princess Charlene and Prince Albert looked like a perfectly dressed pair Though Charlene nails daytime chic every time, the royal is particularly accomplished at putting together a chic evening look. One of her most memorable looks was from the Rose Ball in March in aid of The Princess Grace Foundation. Charlene channeled disco fever in a silver sequinned jumpsuit from Elie Saab with long sleeves and wide legs.

© Getty Princess Charlene was angelic in white at the 63rd Monte-Carlo Television Festival DISCOVER: Princess Charlene looks ultra-athletic in fitted top and skinny jeans We also loved the Princess' white lace cut-out jumpsuit, also from Elie Saab, during the 63rd Monte Carlo Television Festival. The caped number was teamed with bouncy cropped curls and gold heels.