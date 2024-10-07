Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Charlene breaks protocol in unexpected fitted tracksuit
Princess Charlene close looking sideways in white jumpsuit© Getty

Princess Charlene breaks with convention in unexpected fitted tracksuit

Prince Albert's wife flew under the radar in casual knitwear

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Princess Charlene put her stylish dresses and leg-lengthening jumpsuits to one side on Saturday as she stepped out for Rokethon Race 2024 - the morning walk against animal abandonment in Monaco.

The Zimbabwean-born Monagasque royal, 46, looked chic in a taupe knitted hoodie which she styled with black joggers with an elasticated ankle and utility pockets up the side.

Princess Charlene in a taupe knitted hoodie with people holding dogs© Eric Mathon / Palais Princier
Princess Charlene wore a taupe knitted hoodie

Prince Albert's wife also wore chunky designer trainers and elevated her look with a pair of cat-eye Louis Vuitton sunglasses.

Princess Charlene wearing joggers walking holding dog© Eric Mathon / Palais Princier
Princess Charlene wore joggers

Her Majesty's shiny blonde hair was worn in a soft face-framing style that was tucked behind one ear.

Princess Charlene's casual flair

Charlene at basketball stands with husband and twins© Getty
Charlene styled skinny jeans with a designer jacket

It isn't the first time the former Olympian has worn a hoodie on a public engagement. In February, she took her twin children Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, both nine, to a EuroLeague match between the Roca Team and the Fenerbahçe Istanbul team. 

The doting mother of two was a vision in skinny jeans elevated with the Louis Vuitton 'Double Face Hooded Jacket' - a cropped number with a drawstring waist in a caramel hue.

Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques looked so stylish in leather jackets© Getty
Princess Charlene wore designer cargos

Utility pockets also add a touch of cool to the royal's daytime looks. In April, the former pro swimmer attended the E-Prix at Circuit de Monaco in Monte-Carlo where she rocked the Louis Vuitton cargos in the shade, Blanc Casse, which retail for £1,830, with a cropped jacket.

Her versatile wardrobe

Prince Albert II of Monaco and Princess Charlene of Monaco attend the Rose Ball 2024 To Benefit The Princess Grace Foundation on March 23, 2024 in Monaco, Monaco.© Getty
Princess Charlene and Prince Albert looked like a perfectly dressed pair

Though Charlene nails daytime chic every time, the royal is particularly accomplished at putting together a chic evening look.

One of her most memorable looks was from the Rose Ball in March in aid of The Princess Grace Foundation. Charlene channeled disco fever in a silver sequinned jumpsuit from Elie Saab with long sleeves and wide legs.

Princess Charlene in white jumpsuit with Albert© Getty
Princess Charlene was angelic in white at the 63rd Monte-Carlo Television Festival

We also loved the Princess' white lace cut-out jumpsuit, also from Elie Saab, during the 63rd Monte Carlo Television Festival. The caped number was teamed with bouncy cropped curls and gold heels.

