Princess Charlene put her stylish dresses and leg-lengthening jumpsuits to one side on Saturday as she stepped out for Rokethon Race 2024 - the morning walk against animal abandonment in Monaco.
The Zimbabwean-born Monagasque royal, 46, looked chic in a taupe knitted hoodie which she styled with black joggers with an elasticated ankle and utility pockets up the side.
Prince Albert's wife also wore chunky designer trainers and elevated her look with a pair of cat-eye Louis Vuitton sunglasses.
Her Majesty's shiny blonde hair was worn in a soft face-framing style that was tucked behind one ear.
Princess Charlene's casual flair
It isn't the first time the former Olympian has worn a hoodie on a public engagement. In February, she took her twin children Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, both nine, to a EuroLeague match between the Roca Team and the Fenerbahçe Istanbul team.
The doting mother of two was a vision in skinny jeans elevated with the Louis Vuitton 'Double Face Hooded Jacket' - a cropped number with a drawstring waist in a caramel hue.
Utility pockets also add a touch of cool to the royal's daytime looks. In April, the former pro swimmer attended the E-Prix at Circuit de Monaco in Monte-Carlo where she rocked the Louis Vuitton cargos in the shade, Blanc Casse, which retail for £1,830, with a cropped jacket.
Her versatile wardrobe
Though Charlene nails daytime chic every time, the royal is particularly accomplished at putting together a chic evening look.
One of her most memorable looks was from the Rose Ball in March in aid of The Princess Grace Foundation. Charlene channeled disco fever in a silver sequinned jumpsuit from Elie Saab with long sleeves and wide legs.
We also loved the Princess' white lace cut-out jumpsuit, also from Elie Saab, during the 63rd Monte Carlo Television Festival. The caped number was teamed with bouncy cropped curls and gold heels.
