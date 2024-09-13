Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Charlene is a retro star in waist-defining jumpsuit
Subscribe
Princess Charlene is a retro star in waist-defining jumpsuit
Prince Albert II of Monaco and Princess Charlene pose on red carpet© Getty

Princess Charlene could be a retro star in printed waist-defining jumpsuit

Prince Albert and his wife headed to the inauguration of the new Charles Ill College

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Princess Charlene proved you can't go far wrong with a jumpsuit as we transition into the cooler months when she stepped out on Thursday with her husband Prince Albert for the inauguration of the new Charles Ill College in Monaco.

The Zimbabwean-born Monagasque royal, 46, was spotted in a classroom before the presentation of the college's sports infrastructure, swimming pool and gym wearing the 'Andra' jumpsuit from Diane von Furstenberg.

Princess Charlene with albert meeting people© Eric Mathon/Princier Palace
Princess Charlene wore a DVF jumpsuit

The Princess' jumpsuit came in hues of brown white and black in a 'chain spot' pattern for a 1960s vibe. The garment also featured a crew neckline, belted waistline, and cinched sleeves.

Charlene dipping hand in swimming pool© Eric Mathon/Princier Palace
Former Olympic swimmer Charlene was in her element

The royal teamed her leg-lengthening look with a pair of buckle-adorned pointed-toe stilettos and styled her straight blonde locks in a soft style tucked behind her ears.

prince albert princess charlene on beach © ferrariscuderiamontecarlo
The royal couple posed with the athletes

The royal opted for a similar mid-century print on 7 September at the Crossing Calvi-Monaco water bike challenge in the form of another DVF jumpsuit with a keyhole neckline.

She teamed the groovy garment with the elevated 'Casino' cat-eye sunglasses from Louis Vuitton and pointed-toe shoes.

Princess Charlene in brown

Princess Charlene in brown dress holding flowers© Getty
Princess Charlene wore the warm hue in 2012

It is a rarity for the mother of two to wear a caramel hue. In 2012, Prince Albert's wife was spotted at the annual Monaco Red Cross Pique-Nique at Jardins Princesse Antoinette rocking a similar colour palette in the form of a floaty dress and bow-adorned heels.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: A Biography Of Princess Charlene Of Monaco
Charlene in an ombre look in 2010 with albert© Getty
Charlene wowed in an ombre look in 2010

One of the royal's most glamorous looks also came in the rarely-worn colour. In 2010, Charlene accompanied Albert to the Monaco National Day Gala concert, a year before their royal wedding.

She wore a sequinned ombre strapless dress with subtle tulle sleeves with victory rolls in her hair.

Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella with their parents at the picnic© Getty
Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella joined their parents at the picnic

Otherwise, the former pro swimmer prefers a brighter look. Earlier this week, Charlene stepped out alongside her lookalike children Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques for the annual U Cavagnëtu picnic.

DISCOVER: Princess Charlene and Prince Albert's love story: how they met, relationship issues and twin children 

She wore a pillar box red asymmetrical jumpsuit with a pair of Vanrycke Paris statement earrings and tan accessories.

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Other Topics

More Royal Style

See more

Read More