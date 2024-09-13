Princess Charlene could be a retro star in printed waist-defining jumpsuit

Princess Charlene proved you can't go far wrong with a jumpsuit as we transition into the cooler months when she stepped out on Thursday with her husband Prince Albert for the inauguration of the new Charles Ill College in Monaco.

The Zimbabwean-born Monagasque royal, 46, was spotted in a classroom before the presentation of the college's sports infrastructure, swimming pool and gym wearing the 'Andra' jumpsuit from Diane von Furstenberg.

© Eric Mathon/Princier Palace Princess Charlene wore a DVF jumpsuit The Princess' jumpsuit came in hues of brown white and black in a 'chain spot' pattern for a 1960s vibe. The garment also featured a crew neckline, belted waistline, and cinched sleeves.

© Eric Mathon/Princier Palace Former Olympic swimmer Charlene was in her element The royal teamed her leg-lengthening look with a pair of buckle-adorned pointed-toe stilettos and styled her straight blonde locks in a soft style tucked behind her ears.

© ferrariscuderiamontecarlo The royal couple posed with the athletes The royal opted for a similar mid-century print on 7 September at the Crossing Calvi-Monaco water bike challenge in the form of another DVF jumpsuit with a keyhole neckline. She teamed the groovy garment with the elevated 'Casino' cat-eye sunglasses from Louis Vuitton and pointed-toe shoes.

Princess Charlene in brown © Getty Princess Charlene wore the warm hue in 2012 It is a rarity for the mother of two to wear a caramel hue. In 2012, Prince Albert's wife was spotted at the annual Monaco Red Cross Pique-Nique at Jardins Princesse Antoinette rocking a similar colour palette in the form of a floaty dress and bow-adorned heels.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: A Biography Of Princess Charlene Of Monaco

© Getty Charlene wowed in an ombre look in 2010 One of the royal's most glamorous looks also came in the rarely-worn colour. In 2010, Charlene accompanied Albert to the Monaco National Day Gala concert, a year before their royal wedding. She wore a sequinned ombre strapless dress with subtle tulle sleeves with victory rolls in her hair.

© Getty Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella joined their parents at the picnic Otherwise, the former pro swimmer prefers a brighter look. Earlier this week, Charlene stepped out alongside her lookalike children Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques for the annual U Cavagnëtu picnic. DISCOVER: Princess Charlene and Prince Albert's love story: how they met, relationship issues and twin children She wore a pillar box red asymmetrical jumpsuit with a pair of Vanrycke Paris statement earrings and tan accessories.