Princess Charlene is the picture of elegance in ribbed co-ord as she debuts ballerina hair

On Monday, a new animal shelter with facilities to accommodate up to 40 dogs and 50 cats opened in Monaco.

On hand to inaugurate the special occasion were Princess Charlene and Prince Albert of Monaco, who are both passionate about animal welfare and conservation.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Princess Charlene's life story

"On this occasion, the Princely Couple unveiled the inaugural plaque of the refuge in the presence of local and Monégasque authorities and then Abbey Pasquale Traetta proceeded to bless the building," read the Palais Princier's official Instagram account.

Looking undeniably chic for the milestone, Zimbabwean-born Princess Charlene oozed timeless luxury in a ribbed knitted co-ord in a rich mahogany hue.

© Eric Mathon / Palais Princier Princess Charlene's autumnal co-ord looked so elegant

The former Olympic swimmer showcased her sartorial stripes in the fitted ensemble, which highlighted her statuesque frame.

Complete with elegant bishop's sleeves, a scooped neckline and flattering midi skirt, the mother-of-two looked divine in the monochrome ensemble.

© Eric Mathon / Palais Princier Princess Charlene and Prince Albert of Monaco inaugurated the new shelter

The Princess paired her look with pointed-toe suede heels and cat-eye sunglasses, keeping her accessories minimal to complement her autumnal getup.

Most striking, however, was the Monégasque royal's balletic hair which had been swept into a neatly pinned chignon showcasing her buttery-blonde highlights.

© Eric Mathon / Palais Princier The Princess swept her hair into a chic updo

Princess Charlene's hair is arguably one of her most fashionable assets, with the royal regularly switching up her look to suit her regal aesthetic.

From her famous icy-blonde pixie cut to her chestnut-hued locks and her newly-debuted 'Posh Spice' bob, it's been several years since the royal's hair has been long enough to support a glamorous up-do.

In what was undoubtedly her most rebellious hair transformation, Charlene was spotted rocking an unconventional look at the 2020 'Christmas tree ceremony' which is held annually at the Monaco Palace. Ditching her bob, Charlene experimented with a punky half-shaved haircut with added 'bronde' highlights.

© Getty Images Princess Charlene rocked an asymmetrical shaved cut in 2020

Speaking of her glamorous fashion evolution from Olympic swimmer to royal fashion muse, the Princess previously told Vogue: "Finding my fashion feet has certainly been the biggest challenge."

Remembering her "trial by fire" look at Monaco’s 2007 Red Cross Ball, the wife of Prince Albert added: "I was literally a fish out of water. I thought it was all fun, fun, fun, and didn’t give my outfit any thought.

"I had been playing beach volleyball all day, painted my nails red, and threw on a green dress. I thought I looked great at the time, but looking back, I realise that my debut into Monaco society should have been better executed!"