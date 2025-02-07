Duchess Sophie’s £525 sheer skirt has her looking like an actual fashion model

When it comes to her sense of style, the Duchess of Edinburgh seldom disappoints, and her Nepal sartorial portfolio has served as some serious inspiration for the warmer months.

Her latest look, worn by Her Royal Highness on Thursday on day three of her royal tour, was no exception. Sophie opted for an ultra-glamorous sheer Zimmermann skirt in a beautiful beige hue. The garment was adorned with countless pink and red flowers.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh meet the Nepal president in Khatmandu

Sophie, 60, paired the piece with a classic off-white T-shirt and a fitted baby pink Chloé blazer. Completing her look, the royal slipped on a pair of white espadrilles.

No doubt the location of her royal visit inspired her ensemble, as Sophie wore the floral outfit while visiting the Godawari National Botanic Garden, Living Mountain Lab & Gurkha Welfare Trust Welfare Centre.

© Getty Images Sophie looked gorgeous in the billowing skirt

As for accessories, Sophie opted for a pair of Stella McCartney sunglasses in a gorgeous shade of brown and a gold jewellery combination featuring the Axiom Missoma chain bracelet, the Cassandra Goad 'Love the Life Quote' pendant, and stunning statement gold studs by Giulia Barela Jewellery Design.

© Getty Images The royal is in Nepal with her husband Prince Edward

When it came to her blonde tresses, the Duchess swept back her brilliant locks into an elegant low bun.

This isn't the first time in recent months that Sophie has opted for the floral Zimmermann skirt, as she slipped on the stunning piece back in October when she and her husband, Prince Edward, visited Malta.

© Getty / Alamy Edward and Sophie recreated the late Queen and Prince Philip's iconic photo from 1949 at the villa

This time, Sophie paired the billowing skirt with an elegant long-sleeved blouse as well as cream wedge espadrilles.

The number became part of an iconic photo moment for the royal couple, who recreated a famous photo of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip taken more than 70 years ago.

The photo was taken on the balcony of Villa Guardamangia, situated on the outskirts of the capital, Valletta, where Elizabeth and Philip lived between 1949 and 1951 while the prince was stationed in the country as a serving Royal Navy officer.